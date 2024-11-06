Ashvin Gidwani's Barff Brings National Award-Winning Actor Saurabh Shukla To The Mumbai Stage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Hindi Gripping Thriller is written, directed, and performed by acclaimed Star Saurabh Shukla.

- Hindustan TimesMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AGP World proudly presents an immersive theatrical production: Ashvin Gidwani's Barff.This captivating Hindi thriller is written, directed, and performed by renowned Bollywood Star Saurabh Shukla-celebrated for his role in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire-invites audiences in Mumbai to explore a gripping tale of truth, reality, and belief.This award-winning theatrical production is set in the beautiful mountainous countryside of Kashmir, where Dr Kaul stumbles upon a mysterious village that unravels a thrilling story over a single night. The meticulously designed backdrop captures the majestic valley, blanketed in snow, creating an atmosphere of serene isolation. As the play unfolds, the stage comes alive with a mesmerising snowfall effect, further immersing the audience in the chilly, haunting beauty of the region. This attention to detail makes you feel as though you are right there in the heart of Kashmir, surrounded by its stunning, wintry landscape, enhancing the suspense and emotional depth of the story.The role is played by National Awardee and Bollywood star Saurabh Shukla, known for his roles in Oscar-winning films like Slumdog Millionaire, Satya, PK, Drishyam, Jolly LLB 1 & 2, Raid, Barfi, to name a few. His performance has received accolades accompanied by another national awardee Sunil Palwal of Uri, Bombay Meri Jaan fame. Aanchal Chauhan is the third explosive character in this tale of suspense.Besides touring extensively in India, this show has successfully performed in the USA, Hong Kong, and Kuwait. It is returning to Mumbai, India on Sunday, the 10th of November at the St Andrew's Auditorium.Speaking about the play, Saurabh Shukla, writer, director, National Award winner, and Bollywood star expresses "Barff will leave audiences on the edge of their seats, with its icy grip tightening at every twist and turn." He emphasises the play's intense narrative and profound exploration of truth and belief, promising a gripping experience. Shukla adds, "My goal is to engage the audience deeply through masterful storytelling and a powerful portrayal of the protagonist, immersing them in the quest to uncover the 'Truth' that lies on the other side."Commenting on the play, Ashvin Gidwani, renowned producer and founder of AGP World, shared his excitement, stating,“We are proud to present Barff, a thrilling theatrical experience that challenges conventional ideas of truth and belief. Saurabh Shukla's immense talent as a writer, director, and actor makes this production a must-see for theatre enthusiasts.”About AGP World: As a global production powerhouse, AGP World masters theatre, performing arts, live performances, talent management and immersive events across 22 vibrant Indian cities and 12 countries. Positioned as an epic performing arts centre, AGP World invites you to explore a realm where the magic of theatre and performing arts comes to life, where stagecraft, experiential events, and entertainment unite to craft unforgettable moments.AGP World is a creative powerhouse known for its diverse range of entertainment and content experiences. With AGP Live, the company has brought to life captivating theatrical performances, soul-stirring concerts, seamless corporate events, and live comedy shows. Artiere stands as a unique initiative, providing exclusive access to the world of art and culture.Tech enthusiasts can revel in AGP Digital's compelling short films, Esports, virtual events and conferences, audio content, and OTT delights. Through these ventures, AGP World continues to transcend boundaries, celebrate the arts, and engage audiences on a global scale.Event Details:Date: Sunday, 10 November 2024Time: 7:00 PMVenue: St Andrew's Auditorium, MumbaiDuration: 110 minutes (including 10 minutes interval)For PR and artist interviews:Priyanka RaniAGP World+91 7666080875...Tickets are available at:

