Bern And Prague Insist On European Cohesion

11/7/2024 4:15:31 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Czech President Petr Pavel's two-day state visit to Switzerland has ended with a plea for better cooperation among European countries.

This content was published on November 7, 2024 - 09:56 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Speaking to the media after official talks on Wednesday, Swiss President Viola Amherd emphasised the importance of European cooperation.

“We are living in uncertain times, the world has become more diffuse, more complex and more dangerous.” As this will not change in the foreseeable future, it is all the more important to strengthen cohesion in Europe, said Amherd.

Cooperation on security

According to Amherd, this includes cooperation in the area of security.“We have threats that do not stop at national borders.” Cooperation with NATO must therefore be intensified – without giving up neutrality.

Swissinfo

