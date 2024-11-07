Bern And Prague Insist On European Cohesion
Date
11/7/2024 4:15:31 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Czech President Petr Pavel's two-day state visit to Switzerland has ended with a plea for better cooperation among European countries.
This content was published on
November 7, 2024 - 09:56
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Bern und Prag pochen bei Staatsbesuch auf europäischen Zusammenhalt
Original
Read more: Bern und Prag pochen bei Staatsbesuch auf europäischen Zusammenhal
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Speaking to the media after official talks on Wednesday, Swiss President Viola Amherd emphasised the importance of European cooperation.
“We are living in uncertain times, the world has become more diffuse, more complex and more dangerous.” As this will not change in the foreseeable future, it is all the more important to strengthen cohesion in Europe, said Amherd.
Cooperation on security
According to Amherd, this includes cooperation in the area of security.“We have threats that do not stop at national borders.” Cooperation with NATO must therefore be intensified – without giving up neutrality.
MENAFN07112024000210011054ID1108860267
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.