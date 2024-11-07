Bern And Prague Insist On European Cohesion

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Czech President Petr Pavel's two-day state visit to Switzerland has ended with a plea for better cooperation among European countries.

Deutsch de Bern und Prag pochen bei Staatsbesuch auf europäischen Zusammenhalt Original Read more: Bern und Prag pochen bei Staatsbesuch auf europäischen Zusammenhal

This content was published on November 7, 2024 - 09:56 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Speaking to the media after official talks on Wednesday, Swiss President Viola Amherd emphasised the importance of European cooperation.

“We are living in uncertain times, the world has become more diffuse, more complex and more dangerous.” As this will not change in the foreseeable future, it is all the more important to strengthen cohesion in Europe, said Amherd.

Cooperation on security

According to Amherd, this includes cooperation in the area of security.“We have threats that do not stop at national borders.” Cooperation with NATO must therefore be intensified – without giving up neutrality.