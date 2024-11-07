Mild, Partly Cloudy Weather Expected Over Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) – Jordan will enjoy generally mild weather on Thursday, with moderate temperatures expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Skies will be partly cloudy, and there's a possibility of brief, light showers in limited areas, particularly in the south and east, tapering off by the afternoon as the weather turns gradually more stable.Moderate southeastern winds may pick up at times, stirring dust in some desert regions.The Jordan Meteorological Department has issued advisories for reduced visibility due to early morning fog in the highlands, cautioning drivers about slippery roads in areas experiencing rain, dust in desert regions, and the possibility of flash floods in low-lying areas in parts of the southern and eastern regions.The pleasant, mild conditions will continue into Friday and Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and moderate temperatures across most regions, especially in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by moderate southeastern winds.On Sunday, temperatures are set to rise slightly, with generally moderate weather and occasional cloud cover. Winds will shift from southeastern to westerly in the afternoon, enhancing the seasonably pleasant atmosphere.Expected high and low temperatures today are as follows: East Amman 22C – 13C, West Amman 20C – 11C, northern highlands 19C – 11C, Sharah highlands 20C – 10C, desert regions 25C – 12C, plains 23C – 13C, northern Jordan Valley 29C – 17C, southern Jordan Valley 31C – 20C, the Dead Sea 30C – 18C, and Aqaba 30C – 19C.