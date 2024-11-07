Who Is Vijay Deverakonda's Sahiba?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda recently shared a stunning photo of Radhika Madan, referring to her as his“Sahiba.”

On Thursday, the 'Family Star' took to his Instagram stories to post a beautiful picture of Radhika. Along with the image, he wrote,“My Sahiba,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

In the photo, Madan is seen wearing a light pink saree paired with heavy jewelry, including a statement necklace, earrings, and a large nose ring. Her makeup was flawless, complementing her elegant look. Vijay's latest post has sparked curiosity among fans, with many wondering if it hints at a potential collaboration with the actress.

Interestingly, Radhika also posted a picture of Deverakonda on her Instagram stories, writing,“My Sahib.”

This post comes shortly after Vijay shared a picture with Dulquer Salmaan and singer Jasleen Royal, revealing that the trio has teamed up for a special project. The 'Liger' actor captioned the photo,“A girl with dreams so big that the universe sent me these two superheroes. Now, we're making magic together. From 'Heeriye' to my next, every song is a piece of my heart. Get ready for something truly special on the 15th.”

The picture shows Deverakonda and Salmaan lifting Jasleen as she rests her hands on their shoulders.

The upcoming project will mark the first onscreen collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Radhika Madan. In fact, this will also be the first time Deverakonda has teamed up with Jasleen Royal.

Given the timing of his recent post, it seems possible that Radhika Madan could be part of this exciting new project as well.

Jasleen is set to release a new song featuring Dulquer and Vijay Deverakonda. Her previous hit, "Heeriye", also starred Dulquer and was a major success.

Jasleen Royal is preparing to drop a new song with Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda. Her earlier hit, "Heeriye", which also featured Dulquer, was a huge success.

The singer had earlier sparked curiosity among fans by posting a photo with Dulquer, alongside another actor whose back was turned to the camera. In her post, she wrote, "Catching up with my superstar friend @dqsalmaan, with whom I made the global chartbuster 'Heeriye' that you all love so much, but who's that in the back? (sic)." Dulquer responded playfully, saying, "Who is that now!? I wonder (sic).”