(MENAFN) European countries still purchasing Russian gas have expressed a desire for shipments to continue through Ukraine. However, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak, speaking at a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday, described Ukraine as an “unreliable” transit country. He argued that this unreliability complicates matters for European nations, especially those dependent on Russian gas, as it poses challenges for securing affordable energy supplies.



Despite this, Novak reassured that Russia remains willing to maintain gas deliveries, but he emphasized that the contract governing the transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine is set to expire at the end of this year. He pointed out that any potential extension of this agreement will depend on negotiations between Ukraine and the European countries involved, highlighting that these discussions will determine the future of the transit arrangement.



In addition to addressing gas transit, Novak also commented on Russia’s inflation trends. He noted that the country’s inflation rate stood at 8.5 percent by the end of October and is expected to decrease to 8 percent by the end of the year. To manage this, he assured that both the Russian government and the Central Bank would closely monitor inflation in the final months of the year and maintain a tight fiscal policy to ensure stability.



These remarks reflect Russia’s ongoing concerns about both energy supply security and its economic outlook, as it navigates geopolitical tensions and domestic fiscal challenges.

