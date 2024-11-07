KP Governor Wants Af-Pak Routes To Stay Open

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor has underlined the importance of opening seven crossings with Afghanistan to boost regional trade and connectivity, especially through the Central Asia Corridor.

Faisal Karim Kundi said this at a meeting with delegates from the National Defence University during their visit to the Governor's House in Peshawar on Wednesday.

The governor spoke about the unique position of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to its proximity to Afghanistan.“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is distinct due to its location.”

The opening of all crossings with Afghanistan would not only improve trade but also spur economic activity in the region, benefiting Central Asia, he believed.

For decades, Kundi noted, Pakistan had extended hospitality to Afghans. The visa processes should be made easier and joint markets with Afghanistan and Iran set up, he suggested.

Director General of the Institute of Strategic Studies and Research Analysis Mohammad Raza Aizad led the visitors from the 26th National Security Workshop.

The workshop brought together members of parliament, academics, bureaucrats, business community leaders, and representatives of civil society.

mud

Views: 0