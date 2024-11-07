Officials Discuss Preparations For Qatar, Somalia Joint Supreme Committee Meeting
11/7/2024 2:19:18 AM
The preparatory meeting for the first session of the Joint Supreme Committee between Qatar and Somalia was held in Doha yesterday. The Qatari side was headed by Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi, while the Somali side was headed by Director of Arab Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H E Mohamed Hassan Mohamed. The meeting discussed a range of topics of shared interest.
