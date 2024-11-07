Mumbai Cops Dispatched To Raipur In Search Of Man Who Threatened SRK

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) A person who threatened icon has been traced to Raipur in Madhya Pradesh. A case was registered at a station in Bandra area of Mumbai.

The caller has been identified as Faizan from Raipur, and case have been registered under IPC 308(4) and 351(3)(4).

This points to a spike in the trend of threats to celebrities after the murder of politician Baba Siddique.

In the past few weeks, SRK's fellow superstar Salman Khan has received many threats owing to his connections with Baba and his family. SRK too is known to be close to the politician's family. The threat to SRK follows the statement of Baba's son Zeeshan Ziauddin Siddique when he addressed SRK as a family member.

Earlier, a person who threatened Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and demanded money from him, has been traced to Karnataka. The Mumbai Police officials have identified the origin of the message received on the traffic police control to be from Karnataka. After this, a team of cops has been dispatched to nab the culprit in the bordering state of Maharashtra.

This was the third such incident in a span of 3 weeks where different people have threatened the Bollywood superstar demanding money from him in exchange for“security”. Earlier, a person who allegedly issued death threats to Salman was nabbed from NOIDA in the NCR region.

Prior to that, a person from Jharkhand sent threatening messages to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and later issued an apology. Earlier, the person in question had portrayed himself to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and had asked for Rs 5 crore to settle the matter.

The trend has peaked after Baba Siddique, who joined Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, died after being shot at by unidentified persons on October 12. The firing took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar in the Bandra area of Mumbai.