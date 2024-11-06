Global Crossing Airlines Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q3 Revenue Up 23% to $52.4 Million with Record Block Hours Operated of 7,460 GlobalX to Host Call Tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time MIAMI, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Group, (Cboe CA: JET, Cboe CA: JET.B, OTCQB: JETMF) (the“Company” or“GlobalX”), the Nation's fastest growing charter airline, today announced its and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. All figures are for the three-month period ended September 30, presented in United States dollars and prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted.

Financial and Operational Summary Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % Change Revenue: $52.4M $42.6M 23% EBITDAR1: $15.4M $7.6M ~2x Net Aircraft Available: 15.2 10.8 41% Total Block Hours, including Sub Service: 8,064 6,890 17% Average Utilization Per Aircraft: 491 602 (19)%

“We experienced another quarter of strong growth in Q3, though our results were impacted by several unplanned maintenance events outside our control in September due to severe weather and aircraft damage from a third-party vendor,” said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of GlobalX.“Thanks to our team's swift response, all but one of the five affected passenger aircraft were back in service by early October. As the Nation's fastest-growing charter airline, we are proud to report impressive year-over-year revenue growth and enhanced profitability per aircraft on an hourly basis. Our core business remains in line with our strategic plan, and we are committed to sustainable profitability prerogatives.”

GlobalX President and CFO, Ryan Goepel, added,“The unforeseen events in September posed significant operational challenges, with approximately 35% of our fleet offline in one month. We minimized the impact on our bottom line by working closely with our customers and securing higher rates for both ACMI and charter contracts. Our strategic shift from charter to ACMI operations resulted in a 93% increase in ACMI revenue. This transition supports our focus on securing long-term, higher-margin ACMI contracts to leverage growing market demand and ongoing supply constraints.”

Mr. Goepel continued,“During the quarter, we secured multiple new contracts and strengthened relationships with existing partners, leading to record block hours in the third quarter and a 24% and 37% improvement in revenue per block hour for charter and ACMI, respectively. For the fourth quarter, we have fully booked three of our four cargo aircraft, which is typically a high-demand period due to the holiday season. Additionally, our Top Flight charter team has secured contracts with more than 10 college basketball teams for the 2024-2025 season, a substantial increase from last season. With our expanding fleet, growing customer base, and sustained demand for ACMI operations, we are well-positioned to execute on our strategic goals.”

Q3 2024 Financial Highlights (vs. Q3 2023)

Revenue : Revenue increased 23% to $52.4 million compared to $42.6 million. The increase was driven primarily by higher block hours flown and aircraft fleet expansion, as well as increased revenue per block hour flown for both passenger ACMI and charter.

Total Operating Expenses : Operating expenses were $54.9 million compared to $44.9 million. The increase was primarily due to higher aircraft rent, maintenance, and personnel costs associated with the expansion of the GlobalX fleet, as well as higher travel costs related to the expansion of a government contract.

Net Income (Loss)/EPS : Net loss was flat at $4.9 million. Loss per share remained unchanged compared to the prior year at $(0.08) per basic and diluted share. The Company estimates net loss was impacted by approximately $5 million from the aforementioned maintenance events in September.

EBITDAR1: EBITDAR increased approximately 2x to $15.4 million compared to $7.6 million. This was primarily driven by increased revenue, improved operating margins, and higher average rates per block hour flown for both passenger ACMI and charter.

Operational Highlights



In the third quarter of 2024, GlobalX took delivery of one additional A320 and one A321 passenger aircraft, expanding the Company's fleet to a total of 18 aircraft.

Operated 1,600 hours in Europe with two aircraft, with plans to expand to three aircraft in 2025. Added several experienced leaders to our senior management team, each bringing essential expertise to drive the airline's continued growth.

Liquidity

Cash and Restricted Cash: The Company had $7.8 million in cash and restricted cash at September 30, 2024, compared to cash and restricted cash of $10.4 million at June 30, 2024 and $17.7 million at December 31, 2023.

Financial Outlook

Guidance items provided in this release are based on the Company's current estimates and are not a guarantee of future performance.

Q4 2024 FY 2024 Revenue $55M - $61M $218M - $224M Year-Over-Year Growth 2% - 13% 34% - 40% EBITDAR $16M - $19M $60M - $63M Year-Over-Year Growth 40% - 66% 195% - 215% EBITDA $2M - $5M $2M - $5M Year-Over-Year Improvement $2M - $5M $16M - $19M Block Hours, including Sub Service 6,660 – 7,400 27,735- 28,475 Year-Over-Year Growth 58% - 75% 53% - 58%

The purpose of the financial outlook is to assist investors, shareholders, and others in understanding certain financial metrics relating to expected 2024 financial results for evaluating the performance of the Company's business and is dated as of the date of this press release. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Information about the Company's guidance, including the various assumptions underlying it, is forward-looking and should be read in conjunction with“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information” in this press release and the related disclosure and information about various economic, competitive, and regulatory assumptions, factors, and risks that may cause the Company's actual future financial and operating results to differ from what it currently expects.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc.

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. The Company's services include domestic and international ACMI and charter flights for passengers and cargo throughout the US, Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. GlobalX is IOSA certified by IATA and holds TCOs for Europe and the UK.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted operating margin, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), Adjusted pre-tax margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this press release that is calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and these non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release (other than forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Per unit amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

EBITDAR which is defined as Operating income (loss), plus depreciation, amortization, interest, taxes and aircraft rent is an important metric to be considered to allow investors to compare results across different airlines regardless of how the airlines acquired their aircraft. This distinction is important when comparing the operational results of an airline leasing its aircraft versus an airline purchasing its aircraft. Specifically, the airline leasing aircraft would see the costs relating to those aircraft flow through aircraft rent, while an airline that owns their aircraft would see their costs for those aircraft flow through depreciation and amortization. In order to compare the operating results of the two airlines an investor needs to look at EBITDAR which is why it is presented.

EBITDAR Reconciliation (in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Operating Income (Loss) $ (2,504 ) $ (2,330 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,866 566 EBITDA (638 ) (1,764 ) Aircraft Rent 16,031 9,400 EBITDAR 15,393 7,636

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of special items that may be incurred in the future, although these special items could be material to the Company's results in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information”, as defined under applicable United States and Canadian securities laws, concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's industry leading revenue growth, continued growth and sustained profitability, execution of the Company's strategic plan, future flight revenue, growth and improved profitability per aircraft on an hourly basis, return to profitable growth, increasing ACMI market demand and ongoing supply shortage, financial outlook for revenue, EBITDA, EBITDAR and block hours, the achievement of the Company's goals moving forward, the Company's status as the Nation's fastest growing charter airline and the Company's growth plans. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX's business model; GlobalX's ability to accurately forecast demand; GlobalX will be able to successfully conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; GlobalX's ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the Company has or will have sufficient aircraft to provide the service; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX's business strategy; the future price of fuel, and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company has identified certain known material risk factors applicable to it in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC and its other filings with the SEC. Moreover, it is not always possible for the Company to predict how new risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time may affect it. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. If GlobalX does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value and share quantities)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,070 $ 11,596 Restricted cash 753 6,080 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 6,412 10,181 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,420 2,552 Current assets held for sale 380 184 Total Current Assets 17,035 30,593 Property and equipment, net 9,232 5,525 Finance leases, net 28,416 4,108 Operating lease right-of-use assets 93,553 76,881 Deposits 11,215 12,506 Other assets 3,119 1,715 Total Assets $ 162,570 $ 131,328 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,817 $ 7,481 Accrued liabilities 15,494 17,465 Deferred revenue 5,369 9,896 Customer deposits 3,764 3,935 Current portion of long-term operating leases 16,454 13,650 Current portion of finance leases 3,091 599 Total current liabilities 56,989 53,026 Other liabilities Note payable 29,513 29,175 Long-term operating leases 79,076 65,158 Long-term finance leases 25,956 3,292 Other liabilities 531 544 Total other liabilities 135,076 98,169 Total Liabilities $ 192,065 $ 151,195 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 7) Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Common Stock $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 61,023,439 and 58,925,871 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively $ 60 $ 59 Additional paid-in capital 40,397 38,943 Retained deficit (70,076 ) (59,094 ) Total Company's stockholders' deficit (29,619 ) (20,092 ) Noncontrolling interest 124 225 Total stockholders' deficit (29,495 ) (19,867 ) Total Liabilities and Deficit $ 162,570 $ 131,328

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.





GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Revenue $ 52,436 $ 42,577 $ 163,817 $ 106,203 Operating Expenses Salaries, Wages, & Benefits 17,404 15,040 50,923 38,264 Aircraft Fuel 4,104 5,743 17,904 19,779 Maintenance, materials and repairs 3,448 2,983 9,026 6,308 Depreciation and amortization 1,866 566 4,476 1,452 Contracted ground and aviation services 3,281 4,695 14,941 14,749 Travel 2,216 1,554 9,185 5,155 Insurance 1,627 1,219 4,815 3,589 Aircraft Rent 16,031 9,400 43,554 21,874 Other 4,963 3,707 13,573 9,669 Total Operating Expenses $ 54,940 $ 44,907 $ 168,397 $ 120,839 Operating Loss (2,504 ) (2,330 ) (4,580 ) (14,636 ) Non-Operating Expenses Interest Expense 2,385 2,565 6,403 3,801 Total Non-Operating Expenses 2,385 2,565 6,403 3,801 Loss before income taxes (4,889 ) (4,895 ) (10,983 ) (18,437 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net Loss (4,889 ) (4,895 ) (10,983 ) (18,437 ) Net Loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (2 ) (11 ) (1 ) (11 ) Net Loss attributable to the Company (4,887 ) (4,884 ) (10,982 ) (18,426 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.33 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,817,884 57,497,385 60,024,188 56,292,992 Fully diluted shares outstanding 60,817,884 57,497,385 60,024,188 56,292,992

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except shares quantities)

Common Stock

Number of Shares Amount Additional

Paid in Capital Retained Deficit Total Noncontrolling

Interest Total Beginning – January 1, 2023 53,440,482 $ 53 $ 30,774 $ (38,083 ) $ (7,256 ) $ - $ (7,256 ) Issuance of shares – options exercised 150,000 - 67 - 67 - 67 Issuance of shares – warrants exercised 2,499,453 3 1,134 - 1,137 - 1,137 Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs 208,416 - 501 - 501 - 501 Loss for the period - - - (6,072 ) (6,072 ) - (6,072 ) Ending – March 31, 2023 56,298,351 $ 56 $ 32,476 $ (44,155 ) $ (11,623 ) $ - $ (11,623 ) Issuance of shares – warrants exercised 227,630 - 220 - 220 - 220 Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs 481,593 1 578 - 579 - 579 Issuance of shares - ESPP 300,121 - 199 - 199 - 199 Loss for the period - - - (7,471 ) (7,471 ) - (7,471 ) Ending – June 30, 2023 57,307,695 $ 57 $ 33,473 $ (51,626 ) $ (18,096 ) $ - $ (18,096 ) Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs 529,990 1 568 - 569 - 569 Loss for the period - - - (4,884 ) (4,884 ) (11 ) (4,895 ) Warrants issued - - 3,830 - 3,830 - 3,830 Ending – September 30, 2023 57,837,685 $ 58 $ 37,871 $ (56,510 ) $ (18,581 ) $ (11 ) $ (18,592 ) Common Stock

Number of Shares Amount Additional

Paid in Capital Retained Deficit Total Noncontrolling Interest Total Beginning – January 1, 2024 58,925,871 $ 59 $ 38,943 $ (59,094 ) $ (20,092 ) $ 225 $ (19,867 ) Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs 742,079 1 342 - 343 - 343 Loss for the period - - - (6,379 ) (6,379 ) - (6,379 ) Ending – March 31, 2024 59,667,950 $ 60 $ 39,285 $ (65,473 ) $ (26,128 ) $ 225 $ (25,903 ) Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs 544,157 - 498 - 498 - 498 Issuance of shares - ESPP 391,574 - 221 - 221 - 221 Dividends - - - - - (100 ) (100 ) Income for the period - - - 284 284 1 285 Ending – June 30, 2024 60,603,681 $ 60 $ 40,004 $ (65,189 ) $ (25,125 ) $ 126 $ (24,999 ) Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs 419,758 - 393 - 393 - 393 Loss for the period - - - (4,887 ) (4,887 ) (2 ) (4,889 ) Ending – September 30, 2024 61,023,439 $ 60 $ 40,397 $ (70,076 ) $ (29,619 ) $ 124 $ (29,495 )

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (10,983 ) $ (18,437 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expense 4,476 1,452 Credit losses 357 6 Loss on sale of property - 136 Loss (gain) on sale of spare parts 160 (184 ) Foreign exchange loss - 1 Amortization of debt issue costs 463 1,164 Amortization of operating lease right of use assets 10,556 5,934 Share-based payments 1,266 1,678 Interest on finance leases 1,991 309 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,413 (4,886 ) Assets held for sale (355 ) 953 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 131 (1,181 ) Accounts payable 5,336 3,611 Accrued liabilities and other liabilities (6,669 ) 8,587 Operating lease obligations (10,507 ) (6,181 ) Other liabilities (1,892 ) 282 Net cash used in operating activities (2,257 ) (6,756 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Deposits, deferred costs and other assets (1,259 ) (5,698 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,998 ) (2,082 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,257 ) (7,780 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on finance leases (1,427 ) (343 ) Dividends (100 ) - Proceeds on issuance of shares 188 1,594 Repayment of notes payables - (6,986 ) Proceeds from note payable - 32,109 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,339 ) 26,374 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (9,853 ) 11,838 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period 17,676 5,461 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period $ 7,823 $ 17,299 Non-cash investing and financing activities Right-of-use (ROU) assets acquired through operating leases $ 27,229 $ 37,555 Equipment acquired through finance leases $ 26,471 $ 1,680 Note Payable reductions through accounts receivable from sale of Assets held for sale $ - $ 145 Reclass of capitalized professional fees from proceeds from senior secured note $ 125 $ - Cash paid for Interest $ 4,385 $ 928

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

1 Refer below to the section“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information