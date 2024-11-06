Global Crossing Airlines Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q3 Revenue Up 23% to $52.4 Million with Record Block Hours Operated of 7,460
GlobalX to Host conference Call Tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
MIAMI, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing airlines Group, Inc. (Cboe CA: JET, Cboe CA: JET.B, OTCQB: JETMF) (the“Company” or“GlobalX”), the Nation's fastest growing charter airline, today announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. All figures are for the three-month period ended September 30, presented in United States dollars and prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted.
| Financial and Operational Summary
|
| Q3 2024
| Q3 2023
| % Change
| Revenue:
| $52.4M
| $42.6M
| 23%
| EBITDAR1:
| $15.4M
| $7.6M
| ~2x
| Net Aircraft Available:
| 15.2
| 10.8
| 41%
| Total Block Hours, including Sub Service:
| 8,064
| 6,890
| 17%
| Average Utilization Per Aircraft:
| 491
| 602
| (19)%
|
|
|
|
“We experienced another quarter of strong growth in Q3, though our results were impacted by several unplanned maintenance events outside our control in September due to severe weather and aircraft damage from a third-party vendor,” said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of GlobalX.“Thanks to our team's swift response, all but one of the five affected passenger aircraft were back in service by early October. As the Nation's fastest-growing charter airline, we are proud to report impressive year-over-year revenue growth and enhanced profitability per aircraft on an hourly basis. Our core business remains in line with our strategic plan, and we are committed to sustainable profitability prerogatives.”
GlobalX President and CFO, Ryan Goepel, added,“The unforeseen events in September posed significant operational challenges, with approximately 35% of our fleet offline in one month. We minimized the impact on our bottom line by working closely with our customers and securing higher rates for both ACMI and charter contracts. Our strategic shift from charter to ACMI operations resulted in a 93% increase in ACMI revenue. This transition supports our focus on securing long-term, higher-margin ACMI contracts to leverage growing market demand and ongoing supply constraints.”
Mr. Goepel continued,“During the quarter, we secured multiple new contracts and strengthened relationships with existing partners, leading to record block hours in the third quarter and a 24% and 37% improvement in revenue per block hour for charter and ACMI, respectively. For the fourth quarter, we have fully booked three of our four cargo aircraft, which is typically a high-demand period due to the holiday season. Additionally, our Top Flight charter team has secured contracts with more than 10 college basketball teams for the 2024-2025 season, a substantial increase from last season. With our expanding fleet, growing customer base, and sustained demand for ACMI operations, we are well-positioned to execute on our strategic goals.”
Q3 2024 Financial Highlights (vs. Q3 2023)
Revenue : Revenue increased 23% to $52.4 million compared to $42.6 million. The increase was driven primarily by higher block hours flown and aircraft fleet expansion, as well as increased revenue per block hour flown for both passenger ACMI and charter.
Total Operating Expenses : Operating expenses were $54.9 million compared to $44.9 million. The increase was primarily due to higher aircraft rent, maintenance, and personnel costs associated with the expansion of the GlobalX fleet, as well as higher travel costs related to the expansion of a government contract.
Net Income (Loss)/EPS : Net loss was flat at $4.9 million. Loss per share remained unchanged compared to the prior year at $(0.08) per basic and diluted share. The Company estimates net loss was impacted by approximately $5 million from the aforementioned maintenance events in September.
EBITDAR1: EBITDAR increased approximately 2x to $15.4 million compared to $7.6 million. This was primarily driven by increased revenue, improved operating margins, and higher average rates per block hour flown for both passenger ACMI and charter.
Operational Highlights
In the third quarter of 2024, GlobalX took delivery of one additional A320 and one A321 passenger aircraft, expanding the Company's fleet to a total of 18 aircraft. Operated 1,600 hours in Europe with two aircraft, with plans to expand to three aircraft in 2025. Added several experienced leaders to our senior management team, each bringing essential expertise to drive the airline's continued growth.
Liquidity
Cash and Restricted Cash: The Company had $7.8 million in cash and restricted cash at September 30, 2024, compared to cash and restricted cash of $10.4 million at June 30, 2024 and $17.7 million at December 31, 2023.
Financial Outlook
Guidance items provided in this release are based on the Company's current estimates and are not a guarantee of future performance.
|
| Q4 2024
| FY 2024
| Revenue
| $55M - $61M
| $218M - $224M
| Year-Over-Year Growth
| 2% - 13%
| 34% - 40%
| EBITDAR
| $16M - $19M
| $60M - $63M
| Year-Over-Year Growth
| 40% - 66%
| 195% - 215%
| EBITDA
| $2M - $5M
| $2M - $5M
| Year-Over-Year Improvement
| $2M - $5M
| $16M - $19M
| Block Hours, including Sub Service
| 6,660 – 7,400
| 27,735- 28,475
| Year-Over-Year Growth
| 58% - 75%
| 53% - 58%
|
|
|
The purpose of the financial outlook is to assist investors, shareholders, and others in understanding certain financial metrics relating to expected 2024 financial results for evaluating the performance of the Company's business and is dated as of the date of this press release. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Information about the Company's guidance, including the various assumptions underlying it, is forward-looking and should be read in conjunction with“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information” in this press release and the related disclosure and information about various economic, competitive, and regulatory assumptions, factors, and risks that may cause the Company's actual future financial and operating results to differ from what it currently expects.
Conference Call
The GlobalX management team will host a conference call tomorrow, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing ... .
Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 717-1738
International dial-in number: (646) 307-1865
Conference ID: 86454
Webcast: GlobalX's Q3 2024 Conference Call
If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.
The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .
About Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc.
GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. The Company's services include domestic and international ACMI and charter flights for passengers and cargo throughout the US, Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. GlobalX is IOSA certified by IATA and holds TCOs for Europe and the UK.
For more information:
Company Contact
Ryan Goepel, President & CFO
Tel: (720) 330-2829
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza
Email: ...
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted operating margin, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), Adjusted pre-tax margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this press release that is calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and these non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.
Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release (other than forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Per unit amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.
EBITDAR which is defined as Operating income (loss), plus depreciation, amortization, interest, taxes and aircraft rent is an important metric to be considered to allow investors to compare results across different airlines regardless of how the airlines acquired their aircraft. This distinction is important when comparing the operational results of an airline leasing its aircraft versus an airline purchasing its aircraft. Specifically, the airline leasing aircraft would see the costs relating to those aircraft flow through aircraft rent, while an airline that owns their aircraft would see their costs for those aircraft flow through depreciation and amortization. In order to compare the operating results of the two airlines an investor needs to look at EBITDAR which is why it is presented.
| EBITDAR Reconciliation (in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
|
|
|
| Operating Income (Loss)
| $
| (2,504
| )
| $
| (2,330
| )
| Depreciation and amortization
|
| 1,866
|
|
| 566
|
| EBITDA
|
| (638
| )
|
| (1,764
| )
| Aircraft Rent
|
| 16,031
|
|
| 9,400
|
| EBITDAR
|
| 15,393
|
|
| 7,636
|
|
|
|
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of special items that may be incurred in the future, although these special items could be material to the Company's results in accordance with GAAP.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information”, as defined under applicable United States and Canadian securities laws, concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's industry leading revenue growth, continued growth and sustained profitability, execution of the Company's strategic plan, future flight revenue, growth and improved profitability per aircraft on an hourly basis, return to profitable growth, increasing ACMI market demand and ongoing supply shortage, financial outlook for revenue, EBITDA, EBITDAR and block hours, the achievement of the Company's goals moving forward, the Company's status as the Nation's fastest growing charter airline and the Company's growth plans. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX's business model; GlobalX's ability to accurately forecast demand; GlobalX will be able to successfully conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; GlobalX's ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the Company has or will have sufficient aircraft to provide the service; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX's business strategy; the future price of fuel, and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company has identified certain known material risk factors applicable to it in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC and its other filings with the SEC. Moreover, it is not always possible for the Company to predict how new risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time may affect it. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. If GlobalX does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except par value and share quantities)
|
|
| September 30, 2024
|
| December 31, 2023
|
|
| (Unaudited)
|
|
| Current Assets
|
|
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents
|
| $
| 7,070
|
|
| $
| 11,596
|
| Restricted cash
|
|
| 753
|
|
|
| 6,080
|
| Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|
|
| 6,412
|
|
|
| 10,181
|
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
| 2,420
|
|
|
| 2,552
|
| Current assets held for sale
|
|
| 380
|
|
|
| 184
|
| Total Current Assets
|
|
| 17,035
|
|
|
| 30,593
|
| Property and equipment, net
|
|
| 9,232
|
|
|
| 5,525
|
| Finance leases, net
|
|
| 28,416
|
|
|
| 4,108
|
| Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
| 93,553
|
|
|
| 76,881
|
| Deposits
|
|
| 11,215
|
|
|
| 12,506
|
| Other assets
|
|
| 3,119
|
|
|
| 1,715
|
| Total Assets
|
| $
| 162,570
|
|
| $
| 131,328
|
| Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
| Accounts payable
|
| $
| 12,817
|
|
| $
| 7,481
|
| Accrued liabilities
|
|
| 15,494
|
|
|
| 17,465
|
| Deferred revenue
|
|
| 5,369
|
|
|
| 9,896
|
| Customer deposits
|
|
| 3,764
|
|
|
| 3,935
|
| Current portion of long-term operating leases
|
|
| 16,454
|
|
|
| 13,650
|
| Current portion of finance leases
|
|
| 3,091
|
|
|
| 599
|
| Total current liabilities
|
|
| 56,989
|
|
|
| 53,026
|
| Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
| Note payable
|
|
| 29,513
|
|
|
| 29,175
|
| Long-term operating leases
|
|
| 79,076
|
|
|
| 65,158
|
| Long-term finance leases
|
|
| 25,956
|
|
|
| 3,292
|
| Other liabilities
|
|
| 531
|
|
|
| 544
|
| Total other liabilities
|
|
| 135,076
|
|
|
| 98,169
|
| Total Liabilities
|
| $
| 192,065
|
|
| $
| 151,195
|
| Commitments and Contingencies (Note 7)
|
|
|
|
| Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|
|
|
|
| Common Stock
|
|
|
|
| $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 61,023,439 and 58,925,871 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|
| $
| 60
|
|
| $
| 59
|
| Additional paid-in capital
|
|
| 40,397
|
|
|
| 38,943
|
| Retained deficit
|
|
| (70,076
| )
|
|
| (59,094
| )
| Total Company's stockholders' deficit
|
|
| (29,619
| )
|
|
| (20,092
| )
| Noncontrolling interest
|
|
| 124
|
|
|
| 225
|
| Total stockholders' deficit
|
|
| (29,495
| )
|
|
| (19,867
| )
| Total Liabilities and Deficit
|
| $
| 162,570
|
|
| $
| 131,328
|
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
|
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
|
| Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
|
| Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Revenue
|
| $
| 52,436
|
|
| $
| 42,577
|
|
| $
| 163,817
|
|
| $
| 106,203
|
| Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Salaries, Wages, & Benefits
|
|
| 17,404
|
|
|
| 15,040
|
|
|
| 50,923
|
|
|
| 38,264
|
| Aircraft Fuel
|
|
| 4,104
|
|
|
| 5,743
|
|
|
| 17,904
|
|
|
| 19,779
|
| Maintenance, materials and repairs
|
|
| 3,448
|
|
|
| 2,983
|
|
|
| 9,026
|
|
|
| 6,308
|
| Depreciation and amortization
|
|
| 1,866
|
|
|
| 566
|
|
|
| 4,476
|
|
|
| 1,452
|
| Contracted ground and aviation services
|
|
| 3,281
|
|
|
| 4,695
|
|
|
| 14,941
|
|
|
| 14,749
|
| Travel
|
|
| 2,216
|
|
|
| 1,554
|
|
|
| 9,185
|
|
|
| 5,155
|
| Insurance
|
|
| 1,627
|
|
|
| 1,219
|
|
|
| 4,815
|
|
|
| 3,589
|
| Aircraft Rent
|
|
| 16,031
|
|
|
| 9,400
|
|
|
| 43,554
|
|
|
| 21,874
|
| Other
|
|
| 4,963
|
|
|
| 3,707
|
|
|
| 13,573
|
|
|
| 9,669
|
| Total Operating Expenses
|
| $
| 54,940
|
|
| $
| 44,907
|
|
| $
| 168,397
|
|
| $
| 120,839
|
| Operating Loss
|
|
| (2,504
| )
|
|
| (2,330
| )
|
|
| (4,580
| )
|
|
| (14,636
| )
| Non-Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest Expense
|
|
| 2,385
|
|
|
| 2,565
|
|
|
| 6,403
|
|
|
| 3,801
|
| Total Non-Operating Expenses
|
|
| 2,385
|
|
|
| 2,565
|
|
|
| 6,403
|
|
|
| 3,801
|
| Loss before income taxes
|
|
| (4,889
| )
|
|
| (4,895
| )
|
|
| (10,983
| )
|
|
| (18,437
| )
| Income tax expense
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
| Net Loss
|
|
| (4,889
| )
|
|
| (4,895
| )
|
|
| (10,983
| )
|
|
| (18,437
| )
| Net Loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|
|
| (2
| )
|
|
| (11
| )
|
|
| (1
| )
|
|
| (11
| )
| Net Loss attributable to the Company
|
|
| (4,887
| )
|
|
| (4,884
| )
|
|
| (10,982
| )
|
|
| (18,426
| )
| Loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Basic
|
| $
| (0.08
| )
|
| $
| (0.08
| )
|
| $
| (0.18
| )
|
| $
| (0.33
| )
| Diluted
|
| $
| (0.08
| )
|
| $
| (0.08
| )
|
| $
| (0.18
| )
|
| $
| (0.33
| )
| Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
|
| 60,817,884
|
|
|
| 57,497,385
|
|
|
| 60,024,188
|
|
|
| 56,292,992
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Fully diluted shares outstanding
|
|
| 60,817,884
|
|
|
| 57,497,385
|
|
|
| 60,024,188
|
|
|
| 56,292,992
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except shares quantities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Common Stock
Number of Shares
|
| Amount
|
| Additional
Paid in Capital
|
| Retained Deficit
|
| Total
| Noncontrolling
Interest
| Total
| Beginning – January 1, 2023
|
| 53,440,482
|
| $
| 53
|
| $
| 30,774
|
| $
| (38,083
| )
|
| $
| (7,256
| )
| $
| -
|
| $
| (7,256
| )
| Issuance of shares – options exercised
|
| 150,000
|
|
| -
|
|
| 67
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 67
|
|
| -
|
|
| 67
|
| Issuance of shares – warrants exercised
|
| 2,499,453
|
|
| 3
|
|
| 1,134
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 1,137
|
|
| -
|
|
| 1,137
|
| Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs
|
| 208,416
|
|
| -
|
|
| 501
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 501
|
|
| -
|
|
| 501
|
| Loss for the period
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| (6,072
| )
|
|
| (6,072
| )
|
| -
|
|
| (6,072
| )
| Ending – March 31, 2023
|
| 56,298,351
|
| $
| 56
|
| $
| 32,476
|
| $
| (44,155
| )
|
| $
| (11,623
| )
| $
| -
|
| $
| (11,623
| )
| Issuance of shares – warrants exercised
|
| 227,630
|
|
| -
|
|
| 220
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 220
|
|
| -
|
|
| 220
|
| Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs
|
| 481,593
|
|
| 1
|
|
| 578
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 579
|
|
| -
|
|
| 579
|
| Issuance of shares - ESPP
|
| 300,121
|
|
| -
|
|
| 199
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 199
|
|
| -
|
|
| 199
|
| Loss for the period
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| (7,471
| )
|
|
| (7,471
| )
|
| -
|
|
| (7,471
| )
| Ending – June 30, 2023
|
| 57,307,695
|
| $
| 57
|
| $
| 33,473
|
| $
| (51,626
| )
|
| $
| (18,096
| )
| $
| -
|
| $
| (18,096
| )
| Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs
|
| 529,990
|
|
| 1
|
|
| 568
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 569
|
|
| -
|
|
| 569
|
| Loss for the period
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| (4,884
| )
|
|
| (4,884
| )
|
| (11
| )
|
| (4,895
| )
| Warrants issued
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| 3,830
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 3,830
|
|
| -
|
|
| 3,830
|
| Ending – September 30, 2023
|
| 57,837,685
|
| $
| 58
|
| $
| 37,871
|
| $
| (56,510
| )
|
| $
| (18,581
| )
| $
| (11
| )
| $
| (18,592
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Common Stock
Number of Shares
|
| Amount
|
| Additional
Paid in Capital
|
| Retained Deficit
|
| Total
| Noncontrolling Interest
| Total
| Beginning – January 1, 2024
|
| 58,925,871
|
| $
| 59
|
| $
| 38,943
|
| $
| (59,094
| )
|
| $
| (20,092
| )
| $
| 225
|
| $
| (19,867
| )
| Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs
|
| 742,079
|
|
| 1
|
|
| 342
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 343
|
|
| -
|
|
| 343
|
| Loss for the period
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| (6,379
| )
|
|
| (6,379
| )
|
| -
|
|
| (6,379
| )
| Ending – March 31, 2024
|
| 59,667,950
|
| $
| 60
|
| $
| 39,285
|
| $
| (65,473
| )
|
| $
| (26,128
| )
| $
| 225
|
| $
| (25,903
| )
| Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs
|
| 544,157
|
|
| -
|
|
| 498
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 498
|
|
| -
|
|
| 498
|
| Issuance of shares - ESPP
|
| 391,574
|
|
| -
|
|
| 221
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 221
|
|
| -
|
|
| 221
|
| Dividends
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
| (100
| )
|
| (100
| )
| Income for the period
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| 284
|
|
|
| 284
|
|
| 1
|
|
| 285
|
| Ending – June 30, 2024
|
| 60,603,681
|
| $
| 60
|
| $
| 40,004
|
| $
| (65,189
| )
|
| $
| (25,125
| )
| $
| 126
|
| $
| (24,999
| )
| Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs
|
| 419,758
|
|
| -
|
|
| 393
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 393
|
|
| -
|
|
| 393
|
| Loss for the period
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| (4,887
| )
|
|
| (4,887
| )
|
| (2
| )
|
| (4,889
| )
| Ending – September 30, 2024
|
| 61,023,439
|
| $
| 60
|
| $
| 40,397
|
| $
| (70,076
| )
|
| $
| (29,619
| )
| $
| 124
|
| $
| (29,495
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements
GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
|
|
| For The Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
| Net loss
|
| $
| (10,983
| )
|
| $
| (18,437
| )
| Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
| Depreciation expense
|
|
| 4,476
|
|
|
| 1,452
|
| Credit losses
|
|
| 357
|
|
|
| 6
|
| Loss on sale of property
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 136
|
| Loss (gain) on sale of spare parts
|
|
| 160
|
|
|
| (184
| )
| Foreign exchange loss
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 1
|
| Amortization of debt issue costs
|
|
| 463
|
|
|
| 1,164
|
| Amortization of operating lease right of use assets
|
|
| 10,556
|
|
|
| 5,934
|
| Share-based payments
|
|
| 1,266
|
|
|
| 1,678
|
| Interest on finance leases
|
|
| 1,991
|
|
|
| 309
|
| Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
| Accounts receivable
|
|
| 3,413
|
|
|
| (4,886
| )
| Assets held for sale
|
|
| (355
| )
|
|
| 953
|
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
| 131
|
|
|
| (1,181
| )
| Accounts payable
|
|
| 5,336
|
|
|
| 3,611
|
| Accrued liabilities and other liabilities
|
|
| (6,669
| )
|
|
| 8,587
|
| Operating lease obligations
|
|
| (10,507
| )
|
|
| (6,181
| )
| Other liabilities
|
|
| (1,892
| )
|
|
| 282
|
| Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
| (2,257
| )
|
|
| (6,756
| )
| CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
| Deposits, deferred costs and other assets
|
|
| (1,259
| )
|
|
| (5,698
| )
| Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
| (4,998
| )
|
|
| (2,082
| )
| Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
| (6,257
| )
|
|
| (7,780
| )
| CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
| Principal payments on finance leases
|
|
| (1,427
| )
|
|
| (343
| )
| Dividends
|
|
| (100
| )
|
|
| -
|
| Proceeds on issuance of shares
|
|
| 188
|
|
|
| 1,594
|
| Repayment of notes payables
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (6,986
| )
| Proceeds from note payable
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 32,109
|
| Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
| (1,339
| )
|
|
| 26,374
|
| Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
| (9,853
| )
|
|
| 11,838
|
| Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period
|
|
| 17,676
|
|
|
| 5,461
|
| Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period
|
| $
| 7,823
|
|
| $
| 17,299
|
| Non-cash investing and financing activities
|
|
|
|
| Right-of-use (ROU) assets acquired through operating leases
|
| $
| 27,229
|
|
| $
| 37,555
|
| Equipment acquired through finance leases
|
| $
| 26,471
|
|
| $
| 1,680
|
| Note Payable reductions through accounts receivable from sale of Assets held for sale
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| 145
|
| Reclass of capitalized professional fees from proceeds from senior secured note
|
| $
| 125
|
|
| $
| -
|
| Cash paid for
|
|
|
|
| Interest
|
| $
| 4,385
|
|
| $
| 928
|
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
1 Refer below to the section“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information
