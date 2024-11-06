Ellis Martin Report: Vior Inc.'S (CVE:VIO) Mark Fedosiewich - Exploring For High Grade Gold In Quebec
11/6/2024 2:49:00 PM
Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Mark Fedosiewich, President and CEO of Vior Inc. (CVE:VIO) (OTCMKTS:VIORF) (FRA:VL5).
Vior Inc. is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec, Canada and benefits from a long history of exploration success for more than 35 years.
The company's value proposition is based on the following factors :
- The Flagship district-scale Belleterre Gold Project
- Exposure to other potential discoveries, including district-scale gold, nickel and other critical minerals in Quebec
- Highly Committed Management with Strong Leadership and a proven Track Record
- Strong Project Partners: Financial & Technical
- And a Hybrid Strategy of Exploring & Investing
Mr. Fedosiewich is an Honours Bachelor of Commerce graduate who has been involved in the investment industry for over 30 years in a number of senior advisory positions with several prominent investment firms, most recently as first vice-president at CIBC Wood Gundy. He has established, over his successful career, an extensive network across North America of mining executives, experienced high-net-worth junior resource investors and prominent junior resource portfolio managers.
