King Departs On Working Visit To London
11/6/2024 2:22:57 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah departed on Tuesday on a working visit to London, where he is scheduled to meet with King Charles III of the United Kingdom and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, according to a Royal Court statement.
HRH crown prince Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.
