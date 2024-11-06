Conditions For Dealing With Washington Will Remain Unchanged: Russian Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: The Russian Foreign said Wednesday Moscow will not change its conditions for dealing with Washington under the newly elected US administration.

A ministry statement added Moscow will focus on achieving its set of objectives of the its special military operation in Ukraine.

Russia will work with the new administration and will firmly defend Russia's national interests and focus on achieving all the goals of the special military operation. Moscow's conditions have not changed and are well known in Washington, the statement read.

Russia has no illusions about the US President-elect and the new Congress, where the Republicans have the upper hand, according to preliminary data, the statement added.