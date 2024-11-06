Mexican President Says Trump Win 'No Cause For Concern'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Mexico City: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday that Donald Trump's election victory was "no cause for concern" for her country, despite his threats of tariffs and mass migrant deportations.

"We are a free, independent, sovereign country and there will be good relations with the United States. I am convinced of this," she told a news conference.

Sheinbaum said she would await the official results before offering her congratulations to the winner, saying it was "prudent to wait."

"For all Mexicans, there is no cause for concern, for our countrymen and women (in the United States), for their relatives who are here, for Mexican businesswomen and businessmen -- there is no cause for concern," she said.

On the eve of the election, Trump vowed to impose tariffs of at least 25 percent on goods coming from Mexico unless it stops an "onslaught of criminals and drugs."

He has also vowed to carry out the largest deportation of migrants in US history.