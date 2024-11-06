Solar Efficiency, Storage Solutions Key To Industry Growth: Minister Joshi

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 6 (KNN) Union Pralhad Joshi emphasised the critical importance of enhancing solar project efficiency, reducing costs, and developing storage solutions during his address at the International Solar Alliance on Tuesday.

Speaking as the President of the 120-nation alliance, Joshi outlined five key areas of focus including increased efficiency, cost reduction, energy storage solutions, smart integration, and economic growth alongside job creation.

The conference, held in conjunction with the International Solar Alliance's 7th General Assembly, brought together international delegates to discuss advancements in solar technology.

Joshi highlighted India's achievements in the sector, particularly noting the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana scheme, which is projected to generate 1.7 million direct jobs across various sectors.

In a significant workforce development initiative, India plans to train 325,000 youth in rooftop solar installation and maintenance, fostering entrepreneurship opportunities within local communities.

Joshi emphasised how smart technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT) devices and Artificial Intelligence, are transforming energy consumption management, enabling real-time monitoring for homeowners.

The Minister detailed technological progress in the sector, noting that while traditional solar panels typically convert 15-20 percent of sunlight into electricity, innovations like bifacial panels are improving these efficiency rates.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has achieved a 76 percent reduction in solar tariffs, with rates dropping from Rs 10.95 in FY 2010-11 to Rs 2.60 in FY 2023-24 for grid-connected solar power plants.

Addressing the crucial aspect of energy storage, Joshi stressed its importance in maintaining consistent power supply, noting that new storage technologies are essential for managing solar energy's intermittent nature.

He emphasised that effective storage solutions are vital for achieving flexibility and enhancing grid reliability and power quality, a topic that would be further explored in the conference's second Technical Session on Emerging Storage Technologies.

(KNN Bureau)