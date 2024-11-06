Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Confirms Israeli Assault On Lebanon Morphed Into War Crimes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Lebanese caretaker Prime Najib Mikati stressed Wednesday that Israel is obstructing all international attempts aimed at stopping the aggression on his country, adding the escalating assault on Lebanon has morphed into crimes against humanity and a breach of all international charters and norms.

Addressing a meeting of the Lebanese cabinet, Mikati said the savage Israeli war continues to target the entire Lebanon, in addition to the assault on UNIFIL in a clear breach of all international laws, as well as moral and humanitarian values.

He held the international community responsible for the relentless Israeli genocidal war against his people, destruction of towns and villages, targeting military service members, medical and civil defense personnel and relief workers, as well as UNIFIL forces.

The main prelude to any acceptable solution, from the Lebanese side, is the end of the war and full commitment to UN Resolution 1701, Mikati confirmed, noting that stakes are high after three years of presidential vacancy in his country. He considered this as a constitutional responsibility that should be saddled by all.