Dozens Of Settlers Storm Al Aqsa Mosque Under Protection Of Israeli Police

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Dozens of settlers on Wednesday infiltrated the compound of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem under the protection of the Israeli police.

Local Palestinian sources reported that the settlers broke into Al Aqsa in successive groups, conducted provocative tours, and performed Talmudic rituals.

In recent years, Al Aqsa Mosque has been subjected to daily raids by settlers under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, in morning and evening periods, in an attempt to alter the status quo in the mosque and divide it temporally.