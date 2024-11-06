Dozens Of Settlers Storm Al Aqsa Mosque Under Protection Of Israeli Police
Date
11/6/2024 2:52:49 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Occupied Jerusalem: Dozens of settlers on Wednesday infiltrated the compound of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem under the protection of the Israeli Occupation police.
Local Palestinian sources reported that the settlers broke into Al Aqsa in successive groups, conducted provocative tours, and performed Talmudic rituals.
In recent years, Al Aqsa Mosque has been subjected to daily raids by settlers under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, in morning and evening periods, in an attempt to alter the status quo in the mosque and divide it temporally.
MENAFN06112024000063011010ID1108858348
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.