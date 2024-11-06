Trump Wins Michigan, Expanding Victory Margin

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: Incoming president Donald added to his election victory tally Wednesday when American called the state of Michigan, flipping three battleground states known as the "Blue Wall" where Democrats have traditionally held sway.

With more than 95 percent of precincts reporting, NBC and Fox News called the northern former stronghold for Trump, bringing his reported Electoral College tally to 292, against 224 for defeated rival Kamala Harris.