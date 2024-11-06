Trump Wins Michigan, Expanding Victory Margin
11/6/2024 2:52:42 PM
AFP
Washington: Incoming president Donald trump added to his election victory tally Wednesday when American media called the state of Michigan, flipping three battleground states known as the "Blue Wall" where Democrats have traditionally held sway.
With more than 95 percent of precincts reporting, NBC and Fox News called the northern former manufacturing stronghold for Trump, bringing his reported Electoral College tally to 292, against 224 for defeated Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
