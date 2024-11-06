Arunachal Pradesh Focuses On Self-Reliant Agriculture With Major Policy Push

(MENAFN- KNN India) Itanagar, Nov 6 (KNN)

The for and Allied Departments, Gabriel D Wangsu, on Tuesday reaffirmed the state government's unwavering commitment to promoting sustainable agricultural practices and ensuring the welfare of all officers and staff within the sector.



During a high-level review meeting held in Itanagar, Wangsu discussed the progress of key agricultural initiatives including the "Catch Them Young" program, revolving fund, and the Atma Nirbhar Yojana, all of which focus on enhancing agricultural self-sufficiency and youth engagement in the sector.

Addressing senior officials from the agriculture, horticulture, veterinary, and fisheries departments, the minister underscored the importance of aligning state agricultural policies with the broader goal of self-reliance.



“Our government is determined to achieve tangible outcomes by enhancing the agricultural and allied sectors. We are focusing on policies that will increase the state's agri-horti output and create a robust framework for the future,” said Wangsu.

The minister acknowledged the hard work and dedication of officials from the agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, and animal husbandry departments.



He commended them for their efforts but also urged them to prepare for a broader scope of responsibilities, as the government aims to address the operational challenges that have hindered the implementation of farmer-centric schemes.

In a notable announcement, Wangsu assured the officials that the state would significantly increase its budgetary allocations for the agriculture and allied sectors.



The proposed financial boost is expected to fuel expansive growth and align with the state's vision for a resilient and self-sustaining agricultural framework.



“This enhanced funding will pave the way for implementing more comprehensive, farmer-friendly programs and ultimately help the state achieve its goal of agricultural self-reliance,” he said.

With the government's proactive measures, Arunachal Pradesh is poised to make strides in creating a sustainable, prosperous agricultural landscape for its farmers.

(KNN Bureau)