Situation In Northern Gaza Not Place For Humans To Survive: UN Official

Gaza: UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory Muhannad Hadi said Wednesday that the situation in the northern Gaza is not a place for humans to survive, calling for stopping the aggression in Gaza immediately.

During his first visit to the region since the start of the recent Israeli military operation in the Northern Gaza governorate, Hadi said he had heard horrific stories from people he met in northern Gaza, affirming that no one can tolerate the situation facing the residents of the Strip.

Following his trip to one of the schools, he added that what he saw was very different from what he saw in northern Gaza in September, indicating that there were 500 people in this school in September, and now there are more than 1,500 people.

Hadi stressed that there is no access to bathroom. There are shortages of food. The situation is unbearable, and sewage water is everywhere. Waste is everywhere. The place has garbage everywhere.