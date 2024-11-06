King Says Jordan's Interests Above All Else, Regional Developments Will Not Affect Progress

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, stressed that Jordan will always remain secure with the efforts of JAF and security agencies personnel, who stand firm against any attempts to tamper with the nation's security.

During a visit to the Northern Military Region Command on Tuesday, accompanied by HRH Hussein, His Majesty expressed confidence and pride in JAF personnel, according to a Royal Court statement.

“With you and through you, we continue to stand with our brethren, and we always affirm that Jordan's interests are above all else, because a strong Jordan is the one capable of supporting its brethren,” the King said, addressing army personnel, adding that regional developments will not affect Jordan's progress.

His Majesty saluted all JAF personnel, calling them the Nashama who hold their heads high and safeguard the nation's values.

The King commended the efforts of the border guards, as well as Royal Medical Services personnel in Gaza working to provide treatment and medical support for their Palestinian brothers and sisters in field hospitals, the statement said.

During the visit, His Majesty was also briefed by the northern region's commander on operational, training, and logistical matters, as well as development and modernisation plans.