Egypt Education Platform Offers Internships To High School Students

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt Education (EEP) has launched its Internship Programme for high school students across its of schools, for the fourth consecutive year. The programme aims to provide real-world work experience by offering internships at prominent entities in various fields.

The first round of the programme, which took place from October 27th to 31st, involved over 30 companies from diverse sectors. Some of the participating organisations include the Egyptian of and Population, Valu, Misr El Kheir Foundation, Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski Cairo, Selah El Telmeez, Option Travel, The Glocal, Wadi Food, SIAC Construction, Regina Group, Talaat Moustafa Group, and Maatouk Bassiouny & Hennawy law firm.

“This enriching experience enables students across EEP schools to get a glimpse of their career prospects before graduation and equips them with the necessary skills that empower them to succeed in their careers,” said Ahmed wahby, Regional Group CEO at EEP.“It also allows them to explore various career paths such as medicine, marketing, fintech, law, and engineering, among many others.”

The programme bridges the gap between students' academic and professional lives by allowing them to learn from and interact with experts in different industries. This internship programme is one of many ways EEP helps students succeed beyond school.

Egypt Education Platform has a central career and university counselling department dedicated to providing students with numerous opportunities for career growth and exploring their interests. These initiatives include academic scholarships, university field visits, Career Weeks, local and international university fairs, dedicated career counsellors across the schools, and other exclusive privileges for students across EEP schools.

EEP emerged in 2018 with a strategic presence in Cairo, Alexandria, and an upcoming venture in Somabay. The platform includes 12 schools from kindergarten to Grade 12 with a combined capacity reaching 21,000 students, in addition to 11 preschool facilities with a combined capacity of 1,600 students.

Egypt Education Platform operates in the Egyptian market under six different verticals and brand names including GEMS International Schools, Hayah Schools, Prime National Schools, Selah El Telmeez, Trillium and Petals Preschools, alongside investments in adjacent services like student transportation, which is rendered through the platform's majority-owned company Option Travel.

EEP is committed to academic excellence, staying abreast of the latest educational trends to deliver top-notch education platform's strategic direction focuses on embracing diversity, offering a wide range of educational systems, and creating a safe and nurturing environment for students.

Beyond academics, EEP emphasises community engagement. Actively involving parents and students in EEP matters, the platform fosters a collaborative team spirit aimed at enhancing the overall quality of life for the community.



