عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Congratulates Trump On Election Victory

King Congratulates Trump On Election Victory


11/6/2024 2:01:08 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, November 6 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II extended congratulations to US President Donald trump on his election victory on Wednesday.
In an X post, King Abdullah stated, "Warmest congratulations to President Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election. Looking forward to working with you again to bolster Jordan's longstanding partnership with the United States, in service of regional and global peace and stability for all."

MENAFN06112024000117011021ID1108857919


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search