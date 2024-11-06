King Congratulates Trump On Election Victory

Amman, November 6 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II extended congratulations to US President Donald on his election victory on Wednesday.In an X post, King Abdullah stated, "Warmest congratulations to President Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election. Looking forward to working with you again to bolster Jordan's longstanding partnership with the United States, in service of regional and global peace and stability for all."

