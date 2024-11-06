St Regis Doha In New Partnership

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The St Regis Doha has announced a new partnership with Evolution Sports Qatar, to offer unique benefits and support for the latter's community of nearly 3,000 students and their families.

Through this partnership, students and parents involved in Evolution Sports Qatar will gain exclusive access to special events and privileges at The St Regis Doha, a statement said.

A key initiative of the partnership is the launch of the 'Luminary of the Month' programme, where The St Regis Doha will spotlight a standout student each month, celebrating their achievements and potential as future stars within the Evolution Sports community.

At a signing ceremony to commemorate the partnership, Marc Matar, multi-property general manager of The St Regis Doha and The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, met with Evolution Sports Qatar's business development and community outreach director and provided new jerseys for Evolution Sports' basketball, football, and netball teams.

