Amir Ratifies 2024 Constitutional Amendments To Qatar's Permanent Constitution
Date
11/6/2024 2:01:01 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani ratified the constitutional amendments of 2024 to the Permanent constitution of the State of Qatar, after reviewing the results of the referendum held on Tuesday, 3rd of Jumada Al-Awwal 1446, corresponding to Nov. 5, 2024, and the constitutional amendments obtaining an approval rate of 90.6 percent of the total valid votes.
These amendments are effective from the date of announcing the referendum results and to be published in the Official Gazette.
