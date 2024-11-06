Amir Ratifies 2024 Constitutional Amendments To Qatar's Permanent Constitution

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani ratified the constitutional amendments of 2024 to the Permanent of the State of Qatar, after reviewing the results of the held on Tuesday, 3rd of Jumada Al-Awwal 1446, corresponding to Nov. 5, 2024, and the constitutional amendments obtaining an approval rate of 90.6 percent of the total valid votes.

These amendments are effective from the date of announcing the referendum results and to be published in the Official Gazette.

