SAIC's Jeff Raver On Corporate Responsibility, Culture Change

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Rachel Kirkland

For SAIC Vice President of ESG Integration and DEI Initiatives Jeff Raver, small acts can add up to big impacts when it comes to shaping a company's culture.

This year, several of SAIC's employee resource groups have focused on allyship to create a culture of inclusion. One member of the Equality Alliance ERG, and an ally to SAIC's LGBTQ+ workforce, wears a rainbow ribbon pin on her badge lanyard, he said. The ribbon sparked a conversation with her daughter one day when she returned home from work.

“What resulted was a sincere and heartfelt conversation between a mother and her daughter about what it means to be gay and how the feelings her daughter was experiencing were perfectly normal,” Raver said.“The lesson from this incredible interaction is how even the smallest act of allyship can have an enormous impact on the people around us and how our SAIC commitment to ensuring everyone has the space to be their authentic selves is something our employees can take home with them every day.”

Raver said this conversation is just one example of the many efforts outlined in the recently released Corporate Responsibility Report that make up SAIC's corporate culture, shaping it into the talent magnet and powerful solutions provider it is.

