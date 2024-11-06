Looking Forward To Working Closely Together Once Again, PM Modi Tells Trump

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday in a telephonic conversation with US President-elect Donald said that he is looking forward to working closely together once again with the Party leader who emerged victorious in the Presidential by defeating his Party rival Kamala Harris.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "Had a great conversation with my friend, President @realDonaldTrump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors."

According to sources, both leaders affirmed the resolution to work together for global peace. Trump was quoted saying that the whole world loves PM Modi, adding that India is a magnificent country and the Indian Prime Minister is a magnificent man.

Sources said that Trump told PM Modi he considers him and India a true friend. The business mogul said that PM Modi was one of the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a post on X, PM Modi also congratulated Trump on his victory in the US presidential elections, asserting that he is looking forward to renewing collaboration with the 78-year-old leader to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend, Donald Trump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi posted on X after Trump's triumph in the US election.

Trump has already promised to strengthen the "great partnership" with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second term, continuing the close ties he forged in his first term.

Last week, in his Diwali greetings, Trump said: "Under my administration, we will strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi."

Much before he had joined the election fray in 2015, Trump had familiarity with India as a businessman with interests in the country, participating in projects in Pune and Mumbai.

That gave him a realistic insight into India, different from what other US politicians get from government, diplomatic, and activist sources.

"The perception about India has changed with Modi at the helm," he told reporters during a business visit to India. "The optimism is returning".

He called PM Modi a unifier, "bringing people together".

As president, Trump formed a bond with Prime Minister Modi, whom he has repeatedly embraced as a friend.

On Wednesday afternoon, PM Modi was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Trump on his election triumph.

In the run-up to the 2020 US Presidential election, the two leaders showed off their friendship at a Houston rally, the 'Howdy Modi' programme, and at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium which was attended by more than 1,00,000 people.

Trump said he was impressed by PM Modi's ability to draw crowds, both in India and the US.