Chhath Festivities: 36-Hour Nirjala Fast Begins As Kharna Puja Ends

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) On the second day of Chhath, devotees celebrated Kharna Puja, a key ritual marking the beginning of the 36-hour 'Nirjala fast' -- fasting without food as well as water.

Kharna Puja represents a purification process, with devotees preparing their bodies and minds for the days ahead.

The day of Nahai Khai begins with devotees purifying themselves by eating only once, symbolising physical and spiritual cleansing.

On Kharna, they worship the Kuldevta, Surya (Sun God), and Chhathi Maiya with a deep sense of devotion. The main offering, kheer made of milk and jaggery, is cooked by devotees with great care.

Traditionally prepared in an earthen pot over an earthen stove, this kheer, accompanied by roti, is offered to Chhath Maiya. The ritual is conducted in silence, creating a sacred, tranquil atmosphere that allows devotees to focus inwardly and welcome Chhathi Maiya into their homes.

After Kharna, devotees embark on the 36-hour fast, committing themselves to introspection and prayer. The peaceful observance of this fast is believed to strengthen the body and mind, allowing them to reach a heightened state of spiritual dedication.

Sanjeev Mishra, a local devotee and temple priest in Patna, said,“Today, all of us Chhath devotees are preparing the Kharna Prasad. After this, we will observe fast for the next 36 hours and take a pledge.”

This period of fasting and prayer is seen as a powerful way to connect with Chhathi Maiya.

On Kharna Puja, the second day of Chhath, devotees perform rituals with great reverence and purity. The day begins with a pre-dawn bath as devotees cleanse themselves before offering Arghya (water offering) to Sun God, expressing gratitude and seeking blessings.

Kharna is considered the time when Chhathi Maiya is welcomed into the home. The atmosphere in the household is filled with devotion, quietude, and reverence, as devotees believe that observing these rituals with sincerity brings Chhathi Maiya's blessings, ensuring health, prosperity, and well-being for the family.