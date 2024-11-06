Ascend, A UKG 2024 Partner Of The Year, To Exhibit At UKG Aspire 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ascend, Inc., an award-winning and exclusive UKG services partner, today announced it will join UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, at UKG Aspire 2024 , a three-day celebration focused on creating great workplace experiences.

With one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems focused on the HCM industry, UKG will bring together thousands of customers, partners, industry influencers, product experts, and thought leaders from November 11-14 at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas to collaborate and learn about people-centric trends and best practices that drive business success.

“We're excited to be a Platinum Sponsor at UKG Aspire 2024. As a long-time UKG partner and a recently recognized 2024 UKG Partner of the Year , we believe this event is a must-attend for anyone looking to get the most out of their UKG investment,” said Sandi Mundt, SVP Marketing at Ascend.“From networking with industry peers to learning about the latest offerings and trends, there's something for everyone. At Ascend, we've helped countless organizations successfully implement UKG solutions, driving real business results. We look forward to meeting Aspire attendees and discussing how our implementation services can help them achieve their people management goals using UKG Pro, UKG Workforce Management, or UKG Ready.”

Ascend was recently recognized as the UKG 2024 Regional Systems Integrator Partner of the Year. As part of the UKG Partner Network, Ascend collaborates with UKG to provide premier implementation services to mutual customers of both Ascend and UKG. Available through the UKG Marketplace, UKG partners deliver integrations, solution extensions, and provide professional services that help drive transformation through people-centric experiences that allow everyone to focus on more impactful and rewarding areas of their role.

“There's nothing more important than being a great place to work, which is why we are committed to creating an entire ecosystem of like-minded partners who want to help organizations better support their people to drive greater business success,” said Patrick Lannon, Vice President of Global Alliances at UKG.“At UKG Aspire, our customers will have the opportunity to directly connect, in person, with more than 150 partners who can help them transform work.”

Ascend can be found in the UKG Aspire Expo Hall at booth #67. To learn more about Ascend, visit Ascend's UKG Marketplace profile .

About Ascend

Ascend, Inc., a partnership between HRMS Solutions and ATS Management Consulting, is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 120 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted go-to expert for all UKG implementation service needs. Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro Suite and Ready solutions. With a focus on personalized service and a deep product expertise, Ascend empowers both midmarket and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend's talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth experience for every customer.

