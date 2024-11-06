Kyrgyzstan Urges Israel To Obey International Law
11/6/2024 11:00:14 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Bishkek, Nov. 6 (IANS) Kyrgyzstan calls on Israel to comply with the principles and norms of international humanitarian law, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the 11th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Bishkek, Japarov said that Kyrgyzstan supports the international community's efforts to peacefully resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and adheres to the principle of "two states for two peoples" in accordance with UN resolutions.
"We call on Israel to comply with the principles and norms of international humanitarian law, including obligations to protect civilians and infrastructure, and ensure unimpeded access to humanitarian aid," the Kyrgyz president said, Xinhua news agency reported.
Japarov also stressed that Kyrgyzstan recognizes and supports the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, the creation of their own state, and full membership in the UN.
"It is unacceptable that women and children are dying every day in Palestine, and that civilians are subjected to severe physical and moral suffering," he said.
