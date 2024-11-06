MP: Newly Opened Jan Aushadhi Kendra In Satna Brings Smile On People's Faces

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 6 (IANS) It has been a little more than a month, when Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra made its advent in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. Satna city's first Jan Aushadhi Kendra is not only helping people save money on medical expenses but also bringing smiles on their faces.

Till date, more than 60,000 patients are said to have availed the benefit of this as they purchase medicines at this centre, at much lower prices than the market. On a daily basis, the Kendra is visited by about 2,000 patients.

Many people spoke to IANS and explained how the Jan Aushadhi Kendra situated inside the city's district hospital has made their lives easier.

Ghanshyam Soni, one of the medicine buyers said: "Since the day, I came to know about Jan Aushadhi Kendras, I have been recommending my family and friends to junk branded medicines and rather opt for generic ones."

"The branded ones cost Rs 100 whereas the same medicine is available in generic form at just Rs 10-Rs 20. I myself take my BP medicine, which comes in a pack of Rs 78 in branded form, but the same medicine is available in generic form for only Rs 13," he pointed out.

He also emphasised about reasonable prices in kidney treatment.

"One of the patients needed medicine for kidney failure. We were getting this medicine for Rs 300, but the same generic medicine is available for Rs 80. The formula was the same and there was no difference between the two medicines," he said.

He further said many times customers are skeptical about generic medicines but this fear must go.

Dharmendra Pal, another consumer, said: "If we had gone to get this medicine in the market, the price would have been double, but here we are getting it for just Rs 12. It is really very beneficial, and we are getting the full benefit."

"Medicines for stomach ache, which are available for up to Rs 200 in the market, are available here for Rs 30-40. This means that people here are able to get medicines at very low prices, which is very beneficial for them," he said.

Sanjay Shukla, who runs the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, says, "A lot of patients come here every day and stay in hotels. About 1,000 to 1,500 patients come to our OPD. Currently, we are seeing 100 to 150 patients every day, and as people are getting information about it, patients from outside are also coming to us for treatment. This is a big benefit for the people."

He further said: "Currently, we have a stock of 9,000 medicines and gradually the variety of medicines is increasing, due to which the customer is getting more benefits. For example, stomach gas medicine which is available in the market for Rs 100 to Rs 150, is available with us for only Rs 12. You can understand the difference."

The Jan Aushadhi Kendras are being opened across the country to provide cheap and affordable generic medicines to patients, as a healthy alternative to the branded medicines and also to help them unburden from high expenses.