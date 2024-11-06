Sudan FM: Arab League Coordinating Stability In The Country

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Sudan's of Foreign Affairs Ali Al-Sharif said on Wednesday that the Arab League is playing its responsible role in coordinating regional and international efforts to restore stability and "peace in Sudan."

Al-Sharif discussed various topics related to life in Sudan with the Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit, especially ones related to the battle of Karameh in Sudan, and Arab League support to Sudan in different ways.

"The war will end with the Sudanese victorious during the next two or three months," said Al-Sharif in a press conference after the meeting, pointing out that the Sudanese army receives support internally and from friendly countries.

Al-Shairf denounced any allegations perpetuated by "rebels and who support them," that Sudan is in a famine, stressing that Sudan is in a food crisis, not a famine.

"The crisis is caused by militia forces that attack, kill, and destroy," pointing out that it was agreed not to allow the relief file to be used as a pretext for "foreign intervention" in Sudan.

He urged Arab and friendly countries to offer support to the Sudanese people "to combat the food crisis."

He added that the League has offered its support to all the needs of the Sudanese government, to make Sudan come out of its current crisis.

Al-Sharif congratulated the American President Donald Trump on his victory in the American elections. (end)

maha







