NSDC Secretary Discusses Assistance To Ukraine With GLOBSEC Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko and a delegation from the global think-tank GLOBSEC, led by Senior Vice President John Barter, met to discuss the provision of assistance to restore Ukraine's system.

This is said in a post on the NSDC's page, Ukrinform reports.

Lytvynenko briefed the delegation on the current situation in Ukraine's energy system, including the risks posed by Russian military aggression and the assistance needed to restore the sector.

He also focused on the work being done on the internal Victory Plan of Ukraine, stressing that one of the main tasks of the document is to ensure unity and stability within the country.

The parties paid attention to the security situation, Ukraine's defense needs and the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

The parties also confirmed their intention to maintain close collaboration in the preparation of analytical documents.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Lytvynenko as Chairman of the Council of Energy Security Experts.

Photo: NSDC