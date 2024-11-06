IRIS2: The New Satellite Constellation Aimed At Ensuring Communications Autonomy For The EU

Author: DIRIS Jean-Pierre

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The ongoing transition to a digital has already had one observable consequence: a sharp rise in the need for connectivity enabling rapid data transmission. In a global where connectivity offers are evolving quickly, satellites are now achieving technical and economic performances close to those of terrestrial solutions. The enormous advantage is their steady deployment cost, whatever the geographical area, and particularly in“white” zones not covered by terrestrial infrastructures.

The European IRIS2 satellite constellation (is part of this transition, which requires more and more data-sharing infrastructure – currently dominated by US players. A satellite constellation enables different users to be connected via multiple satellites , providing a continuous and complete coverage of the planet.

Telecommunications: a strategic challenge for Europe

With several public (China, US) and private (Oneweb, Starlink and Kuiper) constellation initiatives being developed and put into service to meet data processing and connectivity needs, the telecommunications sector is more strategic than ever for France and Europe. The IRIS2 programme is designed to meet this challenge.

After some attempts in the early 2000s, constellations have finally emerged, and projects are now credible and largely financed by public and private funds. Several factors have contributed to this emergence: advances in electronic miniaturisation, the performance of integrated digital components, the drastic reduction in launch costs and the industrial capacity to produce satellites in small series at lower cost.

Faced with the development of satellite telecommunications in low earth orbit (an area of the earth's orbit up to 2,000 kilometres above sea level), the European Commission has adopted an approach, involving both the public and private sectors, that aims to strengthen Europe's position in the constellation race to benefit European citizens and their institutions.

Some 300 satellites

The European Union's secure connectivity satellite constellation programme was decided on in March 2023. IRIS2 (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite) will be the first multi-orbital satellite network in Europe. Some 300 satellites will be designed, manufactured and deployed in the first phase.

The constellation will provide a secure communications infrastructure for EU government bodies and agencies. The various communication links between users and the satellite command and control links will be protected, and the ground infrastructure will be secured.

The system will guarantee the EU's strategic autonomy in the field of secure government communications. IRIS2 will also provide commercial services and seek to maximise synergies between government and commercial infrastructures. The constellation will strengthen the position of Europe, its industries and its operators in the world.

IRIS2 is associated with the EU's existing GOVSATCOM programme, which provides secure government communications based on capacity from licensed operators or member states.

The EU funds IRIS2 with €2.4 billion under the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2021-2027; additional funding is being considered under the MFF 2028-2035. The funding is complemented by the European Space Agency (ESA) with €600 million (subscribed to in the ESA's ministerial conference of November 2022), and by private commercial players under a concession contract.

Following validation of the EU's regulation on the secure connectivity constellation programme in March 2023, the European Commission launched a call for tenders for the main IRIS2 development contract in May 2023. The tender was finalised by a consortium of three operators (Eutelsat, SES and Hispasat) associated with industrial subcontracting partners (Airbus, Thales, OHB, Deutsche Telekom and Orange) for a bid submission on September 2, 2024. The European Commission has examined the offer and just confirmed the contract award, with a view to sign the 12-year IRIS2 concession contract before the end of 2024.

An accessible service

In summer 2023, the European Commission launched a call for tenders to host the constellation's ground infrastructure, and in April 2024 selected France (Toulouse) Italy (Fucino) and Luxembourg (Bettembourg) to host the IRIS2 control centres.

France's former prime minister Elisabeth Borne decided to set up a French interministerial coordination for IRIS2 and GOVSATCOM, for which I have been tasked as coordinator, with the participation of representatives from the various ministries and agencies. The main objectives are to coordinate all French activities contributing to the development and operation of these programmes, to ensure a continuous relationship with European contacts (EU, ESA and the European Union Agency for the Space Programme) and to lead the French community of users of the connectivity provided by these programmes.

The aim of IRIS2 is to provide an autonomous and sovereign digital service to every member state of the European Union. Nowadays, space connectivity is indispensable, as it is the most reliable option when terrestrial telecommunication systems do not exist or have been damaged by a conflict or natural disaster, for example.

The programme will provide a wide variety of services to European governments and citizens. The system enables surveillance of borders and remote areas. The programme is indispensable for civil protection, particularly in the event of crises or natural disasters. It improves the delivery of humanitarian aid and the management of maritime emergencies, whether for search or rescue. Numerous smart connected networks – energy, finance, healthcare, data centres, etc. – will be monitored thanks to the connectivity provided by IRIS2. The system will also enable the management of various infrastructures: air, rail, road and vehicle traffic. Added to this are institutional telecoms services for embassies, for example, and new telemedicine services for intervention in isolated areas. Finally, IRIS2 will improve connectivity in areas of strategic interest for foreign security and defence policy: Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Arctic, the Atlantic and Baltic regions, the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

The constellation's satellites will be placed in two different orbits: low (up to 2,000 kilometres) and medium (between 2,000 and 35,786 km). By covering this range, IRIS2 will be able to provide low-latency communications services – i.e., ultra-fast information transmission comparable to the performance of terrestrial networks – and to complement other European space programmes.

IRIS2 is based on advanced technologies, with a relatively limited number of satellites compared with mega-constellations, which consist of many thousands. Its satellites will be designed to meet the environmental and regulatory standards of Europe's future space law.