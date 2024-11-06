'Normalise This': Screenshot Of Gen Z Employee's Blunt Leave Email Sparks Debate On Changing Workplace Dynamics

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A blunt leave email from a Gen Z employee to his boss has sparked a discussion on X (formerly Twitter) regarding workplace communication and autonomy. Investor Siddharth Shah shared the email screenshot, which has garnered over 1.2 million views and numerous comments.

In the email, the employee wrote,“Hi Siddharth, I will be on leave on 8th November 2024. Bye.” Shah shared the email screenshot and captioned it,“How my Gen Z team approaches leave.”

It has sparked a debate about whether employees should seek leave approval or inform managers and how to balance autonomy with professionalism.

Netizens are divided on the matter. Some argue that employees should maintain a professional tone and seek approval, while others believe autonomy and trust are essential in modern work environments.

Here are some comments posted by X users on the post:

-“And if I had sent this message to my manager, he would have scheduled a meeting with HR to discuss my behaviour issues.”

-“Best part is they tell you they are on leave and don't ask.”

-“One of my Gen z team members suddenly declared 1 week leave. It was a critical time of the project so I tried to reason. He did not budge. The leave was because he had a breakup and he wanted to go to the mountains to forget the breakup.”

-“It's a spot on message tho. But should have used least an AI to make it look good and formal.”

-“Normalise this. People shouldn't have to give reasons if they want to take an off. It's their right.”

-“That's how it should be. Brief crisp message. Or you want Angrezon ke zamane wale“I beg to request leave on Nov 8”? Glad zen z is no longer think they are beggars.”

-“Been working in some of the biggest companies in the world and/or companies known for high agency employees and great culture - this is exactly how most leave messages are.”