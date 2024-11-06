POCO Smartphones Join Forces With Singham Again For A Thrilling Alliance

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) POCO India, one of India's leading consumer brands, on Wednesday announced that it will feature in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again. With power-packed performances from both POCO and Rohit Shetty's latest installment in the Singham franchise, audiences are in for an immersive experience.

The POCO offers cutting-edge with a focus on performance, reliability, and speed. Built to handle intense multitasking, the device provides users with an immersive and powerful experience, reflecting the spirit of Singham Again.

“Our collaboration with Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated Singham Again resonates with POCO's commitment to delivering high-impact, powerful experiences to our users,” said Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India.

“Just as Singham exemplifies courage and resilience, POCO embodies boldness and performance in every device we create. Together, POCO and Singham bring a dynamic fusion of strength and innovation that will inspire and captivate audiences across the nation,” he added.

Sameer Chopra, Head of Marketing, Reliance Entertainment quoted: "With Singham Again, we're bringing audiences an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience, and POCO's smartphone aligns perfectly with this vision. We're excited to partner with POCO to deliver fans an immersive experience that combines action, innovation, and impact both on screen and in everyday life."

Earlier, Shahrukh Khan was seen using a POCO Phone in one of the scenes in the film, JAWAN. POCO has once again found itself at the right place at the right moment to gain brand recognition with Singham Again.

With Singham Again now being screened in theatres, POCO's smart placement takes the thrill beyond the silver screen, delivering a high-octane experience for fans.