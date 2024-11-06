Xypex Chemical Corporation Expands Global Operations Acquires Xypex Australia And National Concrete Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This marks a significant step for Xypex in expanding and strengthening our global footprint” - Mike HardmanRICHMOND, BC, CANADA, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xypex Chemical Corporation is pleased to announce that, effective November 1, 2024, Concrete Waterproofing Pty. Ltd. (CWM), trading as Xypex Australia, which also includes CWM's subsidiary XMS (Thailand), and, National Concrete Solutions (NCS) will become wholly owned subsidiaries of Xypex Chemical Corporation, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.



“This marks a significant step for Xypex in expanding and strengthening our global footprint,” said Mike Hardman – CEO of XCC. "It will drive further growth and create more value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders. The new combined business will enhance our operations to deliver quality products and solutions to customers while optimizing costs and future investments."



About Xypex Chemical Corporation:



Xypex Chemical Corporation is a world leader in innovative waterproofing technology. For over 60 years, Xypex has developed advanced crystalline solutions for concrete waterproofing and protection. Xypex's products are used in a wide range of applications, including infrastructure, and commercial construction projects in over 100 countries.

