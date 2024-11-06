Ali Masjid Police Crack Down On Truant Students In Jamrud
Jamrud- Ali Masjid Police conducted a crackdown on young students reportedly involved in suspicious activities after leaving their schools without permission. The operation took place in Ali Masjid and Ghar Oba areas, where several uniformed students were seen engaging in activities outside their schools.
According to sources, these children left home under the guise of attending school but were instead involved in inappropriate activities. District Police Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal, upon learning of the situation, directed Ali Masjid police to take immediate action.
Under the leadership of SHO Ali Masjid, Ghafar Khan, police apprehended the children and brought them to Ali Masjid police station. Authorities are currently reaching out to the parents to inform them of their children's actions and reinforce the importance of school attendance.
