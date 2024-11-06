Blinds & Shutters By Discount Mike Launches New Website With Modern Features

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brandon Moss, owner of Blinds & Shutters by Discount MikeCLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blinds & Shutters by Discount Mike , a well-established window treatment provider in Central Florida, is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website. This cutting-edge platform, created in collaboration with Window Treatment Marketing Pros, aims to enhance customer experience and streamline access to the company's extensive selection of blinds, shutters, and shades .The newly launched website features a clean, modern design with an intuitive interface, making it simple for users to explore such diverse products. From elegant plantation shutters to energy-saving blinds, the site offers comprehensive resources, including design tips and expert guidance, to help customers choose the perfect window treatments for their home or business.Customers can now easily schedule in-home consultations via the new site, allowing them to receive personalized design solutions that meet their specific needs and preferences. Whether it's upgrading the look of a room or improving energy efficiency, Blinds & Shutters by Discount Mike continues to offer tailored services and expert installation.“At Window Treatment Marketing Pros, our mission is to help businesses with digital tools that truly connect with their audience,” said Will Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros.“With this new website, Blinds & Shutters by Discount Mike can now deliver a more engaging and educational experience for their customers.”In addition to the website's launch, Blinds & Shutters by Discount Mike continues to leverage advanced digital marketing techniques, including SEO strategies, to reach a broader audience and attract new customers.To experience the new website and learn more about the company's offerings, visit or contact them directly at 407-877-2546.

