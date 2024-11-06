Global Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Market Forecast To Reach $49.53 Bn By 2028 With 11.1% Annual Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The composite materials aluminum alloys aerospace market is expected to grow rapidly, from $29.16 billion in 2023 to $32.54 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 11.6%. This growth is fueled by increasing air traffic, rising travel and tourism, population growth, and the expansion of the aviation industry.

How Big Is the Global Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $49.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging market demand, fuel-efficient airframe designs, sustainable aviation materials, market entry of new players, and growing need for commercial aircrafts. Major trends in the forecast period include 3d printing and additive manufacturing, electrification of aircraft, technological advancements,integration of digital technologies and supply chain optimization, and strategic collaborations.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Market by Accessing a Sample Report:

sample?id=7631&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Market?

The market is expected to grow, fueled by rising consumer preference for air travel. Aluminum alloys are favored for their strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance, making them ideal for aerospace applications. The International Air Transport Association noted a significant increase in global passenger traffic in 2022, further driving demand for advanced materials in the aerospace sector.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

report/composite-materials-aluminum-alloys-aerospace-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market include Toray Industries Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V., Teijin Limited, Renegade Materials Corp., Owens Corning, Materion Corp., HEXEL Works Inc., Solvay S.A., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., SGL Group, Alcoa Corporation, Constellium SE, Fitbit, Kobe Steel Ltd., Novelis Inc., AMG Critical Materials NV, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Aleris Corporation, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Arconic Inc., Precision Castparts Corp., Thyssenkrupp Aerospace India Pvt Ltd., United Aluminum Corporation, BAE Systems, Bombardier Inc., GE Aviation, Honeywell Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., Triumph Group Inc., Safran S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Market Size ?

In the composite materials aluminum alloys aerospace sector, companies are forming strategic partnerships to address complex aerospace demands. For instance, in October 2023, Solvay partnered with Red Hat to supply advanced composite materials for electric aircraft, enhancing their positions in the advanced air mobility market.

How Is the Global Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Market Segmented?

The composite materials aluminum alloys aerospace market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Steel Alloys, Composites

2) By Product: Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Glass Fiber Composite Materials, Aramid Fiber Composite Materials, Other Products

3) By Application: Commercial Aircraft, Business And General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopters, Other Applications

North America: The Leading Region in the Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Market?

Composite materials, particularly aluminum alloys, are used in aerospace applications due to their high strength and corrosion resistance, making them ideal for aircraft and spacecraft components.

The Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into composite materials aluminum alloys aerospace market size, composite materials aluminum alloys aerospace market drivers and trends, composite materials aluminum alloys aerospace market major players, composite materials aluminum alloys aerospace competitors' revenues, composite materials aluminum alloys aerospace market positioning, and composite materials aluminum alloys aerospace market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Composites Global Market Report 2024

report/composites-global-market-report

Composite AI Global Market Report 2024

report/composite-ai-global-market-report

Composite Intermediate Bulk Containers Global Market Report 2024

report/composite-intermediate-bulk-containers-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.