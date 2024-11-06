Fusing Machine Market Trends And Forecast Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Manufacturers Invest In High-Performance Fusing Machines To Meet Evolving Needs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fusing Machine Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Product Type, Application, Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fusing Machine Market was valued at USD 565.13 Million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2025-2030.

The Fusing Machine market is witnessing growth due to its extensive application in the textile and garment industries. Fusing machines are used to fabrics and interlinings together, providing shape, stability, and durability to garments. The growing demand for high-quality apparel, increased focus on efficiency in garment manufacturing, and technological advancements in fusing machines drive market growth.

The key drivers of the Fusing Machine market include the expanding fashion industry, rising consumer demand for wrinkle-free and structured clothing, and the increasing adoption of automation in textile manufacturing. Fusing machines offer precise temperature and pressure control, ensuring consistent and high-quality bonding, which is essential for mass production of garments.

Technological innovations, such as the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly fusing machines, have also contributed to market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on reducing energy consumption and enhancing machine performance to meet the evolving needs of the textile industry.

Segment Insights

By type, the automatic & semi-automatic fusing machine segment holds the largest market share, accounting for approximately 60% of the Fusing Machine market in 2023. The demand for automatic machines is driven by their high efficiency, precision, and ability to handle large volumes, making them ideal for garment factories. The semi-automatic fusing machine segment is also significant, preferred by small and medium-sized manufacturers for its cost-effectiveness and flexibility.

Geographical Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is the leading market for Fusing Machines, driven by its dominant textile and garment manufacturing industry. Countries like China, India, and Bangladesh are key markets, supported by extensive garment production capacities and increasing exports. The region's focus on adopting advanced textile machinery to enhance production efficiency further boosts market growth.

Europe is another significant market, with countries like Italy, Germany, and Turkey leading in the adoption of high-quality fusing machines. The presence of established fashion brands and the growing demand for premium and custom-made apparel contribute to the demand for advanced fusing technology.

Key companies in the Global Fusing Machine include:



Oshima

VEIT GmbH

Stahl's Hotronix

Naomoto Corporation

Hashima Co., Ltd.

Reliant Machinery

JUKI Corporation

Eastman Machine Company

ROTONDI GROUP S.r.l. Astex

