Russia launches record number of satellites into space

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Russia achieved a significant milestone with the launch of a record number of satellites into space. Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, announced on Telegram that a rocket carrying 53 satellites was launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, located in the Amur region of the Russian Far East. This achievement set a new record for the most Russian satellites launched simultaneously into orbit.



Among the satellites carried by the Soyuz-2.1 spacecraft were two Iranian-made satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod. These two satellites represent a major step for Iran, as they are the first to be launched on behalf of the country's private sector. The launch highlights the growing collaboration between Russia and Iran in space exploration and technology.



According to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, the launch is part of Iran’s continued efforts to expand its scientific and technological capabilities. Tehran's Ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, shared the news on social media, emphasizing that the successful satellite launch was part of the ongoing development of Iran-Russia cooperation in these fields.



This launch is seen as a significant milestone not only for Russia, but also for Iran's growing space sector, marking an important step in both countries' ambitions to strengthen their technological and space exploration ties.

