Iran negates accusations of recruiting Israelis to assassinate officials

(MENAFN) The Iranian representative to the United Nations has strongly rejected accusations claiming that Iran is recruiting Israelis to assassinate its officials, calling the allegations unfounded. The claims were recently made by Israeli espionage officials, who alleged that Iran was enlisting individuals, particularly of Iranian descent, in the occupied territories to gather intelligence for missile strikes or assassinations of high-ranking Israeli officials, including Prime and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.



In response to inquiries from American media on Monday, the Iranian mission at the United Nations dismissed the report, asserting that it lacked credibility. The mission emphasized that, from the perspective of the Israeli regime, individuals of Iranian descent, followed by Muslims, would be the primary suspects. As a result, the Iranian representative argued, it would be illogical for Iran’s intelligence efforts to focus on its own people or Muslims, instead pointing to the likelihood that Iran would target non-Iranian and non-Muslim individuals for such operations.



The allegations came after reports in American media suggested that Iran was attempting to recruit residents in the occupied territories for the purpose of carrying out high-profile assassinations against Israeli leadership. However, the Iranian mission vehemently denied these claims, maintaining that they were not grounded in reality.



These statements reflect ongoing tensions and distrust between Iran and Israel, with both countries frequently exchanging accusations and engaging in covert operations.

