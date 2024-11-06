Non-Energy Private Sector Growth Strengthens In October

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The latest Purchasing Managers' (PMI) survey data from Qatar Centre (QFC) compiled by S&P Global signalled stronger growth in business conditions in Qatar's non-energy private sector in October. Demand for goods and services increased at a faster rate, leading to growth in total activity and the greatest build-up of outstanding business in over two years.

The 12-month outlook for activity remained stronger than the long-run survey trend. Companies continued to invest in staff by increasing both employment and wages at rates close to September's respective series records. Overall cost inflation was the highest in over four years, but competitive pressures led to another fall in prices charged.

Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC Authority commented:“The headline PMI rose to 52.8 in October, taking it above the average for the third quarter (52.0) and signalling renewed momentum in the non-energy sector. New business growth accelerated, driving total activity higher and leading to a faster build-up in outstanding work.

“A key theme of recent months has been the booming labour market, and this continued at the start of the fourth quarter. The employment and staff costs sub-indices remained close to September's record highs as firms reported hiking salaries to boost capacity and retain skilled and experienced staff. However, higher staff costs have not been passed on to customers as prices charged fell further in October.

“The seasonally adjusted Financial Services Employment Index rose to 63.3, from 60.9 in September, the highest since the series began in April 2017. New business (index 60.8) expanded at a relatively strong rate.”

The Qatar PMI indices are compiled from survey responses from a panel of around 450 private sector companies. The panel covers the manufacturing, construction, wholesale, retail, and services sectors, and reflects the structure of the non-energy economy according to official national accounts data.

The headline Qatar Financial Centre PMI is a composite single-figure indicator of non-energy private sector performance. It is derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of purchases.

The PMI rose to 52.8 in October, from 51.7 in September, signalling stronger overall growth in business conditions in the non-energy private sector economy. The rise in the headline figure in October took it back above the long-run survey average of 52.3 (since April 2017).

The rise in the PMI since September mainly reflected a faster increase in new business, which in turn generated a renewed expansion in overall business activity.

October data signalled continued investment in staff in order to boost capacity. Over the past two months non-energy employment has risen more quickly than at any other time in the survey history. Service providers in particular raised staffing levels at a rapid rate.

Wage inflation in the non-energy sector remained close to September's record level in October. The seasonally adjusted Staff Costs Index was the second highest on record. Companies reported boosting salaries to retain experienced and skilled staff in a highly competitive market.