Market capitalization of Nvidia tops Apple’s to become most valuable firm worldwide

(MENAFN) The capitalization of US-based chip manufacturer Nvidia surged past that of Apple on Tuesday, making Nvidia the most valuable publicly traded company globally. Nvidia’s stock saw a significant boost in value, climbing by 2.84 percent to reach a closing price of USD139.91 per share. This rally contributed to Nvidia’s total market cap reaching a remarkable USD3.43 trillion, marking a historic milestone for the chip industry and underscoring the growing dominance of Nvidia in the tech sector.



Apple, which had long held the title of the world's most valuable company, closed Tuesday’s trading with a market cap of USD3.38 trillion, narrowly falling behind Nvidia. The competition between these tech giants reflects shifting trends within the technology landscape, with Nvidia benefitting from substantial demand for its advanced AI chips. This increasing need for specialized processing power has allowed Nvidia to challenge Apple’s long-standing position as the most valuable company, highlighting the evolving priorities in the technology market.



Nvidia had previously achieved a major milestone in June, when its market cap surpassed the USD3 trillion threshold for the first time in its history. This achievement was a significant indicator of Nvidia’s accelerated growth trajectory, fueled largely by advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. As these fields continue to expand, Nvidia’s products, particularly its cutting-edge AI chips, have positioned the company as a leader in the rapidly evolving AI hardware market.



The intense demand for AI-related processing technology has driven Nvidia’s stock price up by an impressive 182.5 percent since the start of 2024. This steep rise underscores investors’ confidence in Nvidia’s ability to capitalize on the AI revolution, as industries from data processing to autonomous vehicles increasingly rely on Nvidia's chip technology. The company’s growth reflects the broader momentum within the semiconductor industry, which is expected to play a critical role in supporting future technological advancements across numerous sectors.

MENAFN06112024000045015839ID1108855498