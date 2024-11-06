Dental Mirror Handles Market Growth Expected To Reach US$ 682.8 Million By 2032, Boasting A 7% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dental Mirror Handles 2024-2032.

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global mirror handles market generated $361.9 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $682.8 million by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample of the Report on Dental Mirror Handles Market Forecast 2032:The rising prevalence of dental illness, increasing geriatric population, and the growing awareness among people related to oral are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global dental mirror handles market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the lack of standardization and the high costs associated with dental mirror handles may hamper the market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the continuous development in oral infrastructure and technological advancements in mirror handles are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the dental mirror handles market during the forecast period.Connect to our Analyst -Type: Stainless Steel Handle Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032The stainless-steel handle sub-segment accounted for the largest global dental mirror handles market share of 45.6% in 2022 and is expected to rise at the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This is majorly owing to the strength and toughness of stainless steel, which reduces the risk of instrument breakage. Besides, the extreme hardness of stainless steel increases the tip life and reduces maintenance time. Moreover, stainless steel has resistance to discoloration, maintaining a bright surface for easy cleaning.Application: Oral Hospital Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant During the Forecast PeriodThe oral hospital sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of 54.6% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. This is mainly because hospitals typically have greater patient foot traffic as compared to individual dental clinics. Thus, the increased number of patients undergoing dental procedures and examinations within hospital settings is expected to boost the demand for dental mirror handles. Moreover, hospitals provide specialized surgeries and complete dental care services, and the availability of a range of dental instruments, consisting of mirror handles, is boosting the demand for dental mirror handles in oral hospitals.Region: North America Market to Hold Major Market Share by 2032The dental mirror handles market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 37.3% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to hold major market share by 2032. This growth is mainly owing to the growing awareness regarding the importance of oral health in the region, which has led to an increase in dental procedures and visits. This increased awareness is contributing to the rising demand for dental instruments, such as mirror handles, in the North America region. Besides, the rising geriatric population and the presence of well-established compensation policies and robust medical infrastructure are the factors driving the regional market growth.For Procurement Information -Leading Players in the Dental Mirror Handles Market:ACTEON GROUPThempsonLARIDENT S.R.L.Zirc Dental ProductsSmith CareWittex GmbHIntegra LifeSciencesActeon GroupParkell Inc.ZIRCThe report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global dental mirror handles market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. 