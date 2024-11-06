(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifteenth China International and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as

Airshow China, will be held in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, from November 12 to 17. The Chinese Air Force revealed at a press on Tuesday that new equipment, including the J-35A medium-sized stealth fighter, the HQ-19 surface-to-air missile weapon system, and a new attack reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle will make their debut at the airshow. Although the event has not yet begun, the information disclosed in advance has sparked heated discussions. In particular, the preview of some "pillars of the country" will be unveiled one after another, making military fans at home and abroad full of expectations and every patriot proud.

As one of the world's top five airshows, Airshow China has become an important platform for showcasing international aviation and aerospace advanced technology and high-end equipment, as well as promoting exchanges and cooperation.

This year's Airshow China has attracted more than 1,000 exhibitors from 47 countries and regions, including Russia, France and the US. It features many world-renowned aviation enterprises, including Airbus, Honeywell, Embraer and Thales. International aviation and aerospace companies have great confidence in the Chinese market, so they are willing to bring their most advanced and high-end products to China to showcase themselves and facilitate cooperation through this equal and open platform of mutual benefit.

Airshow China has continued to grow in scale and quality, progressing hand in hand with the expansion of China's high-end manufacturing industry, mutually promoting each other's advancement. The aviation industry, hailed as the "flower of modern industry," is a critical marker of a nation's technological, economic, and defense capabilities as well as its level of industrialization, reflecting its comprehensive ability in high-end manufacturing.

Over several decades, China's aviation and aerospace equipment has achieved leapfrog development, securing tangible accomplishments. Today, we possess advanced active defense equipment and highly acclaimed aerospace technology. Breakthroughs have been made with civil aircraft, such as the C919, ARJ21 and the AG600 "Kunlong," while drone technology is leading the world. This showcases China's steady and balanced progress in independent innovation across "land, sea, air, space, electronics, and cyberspace," witnessing the journey from a fledgling to an advanced aviation industry, as well as the entire industrial system, and garnering repeated admiration.

Thus, Airshow China has also embodied the sincere patriotic enthusiasm of the Chinese public, rooted in a peace-oriented spirit. From the first Airshow China to its current status as one of the world's top five air shows over the nearly three decades, China's contribution to global peace and stability has become increasingly prominent. China's strong defense capabilities have demonstrated remarkable performance in international rescue operations and anti-piracy efforts. China's advanced civil aviation and aerospace technology has benefited many people in developing countries through various levels of cooperation. The progress in China's aviation and aerospace industry not only equips the country to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests but also empowers it to make greater contributions to regional stability and world peace.

In addition to cutting-edge equipment such as the J-35A and HQ-19, this airshow will also feature a newly established demonstration area for drones and unmanned boats. The lunar samples collected from the far side of the moon during the Chang'e 6 mission will also be showcased at this year's airshow. These elements indicate that China's technology is already at the forefront of the world in certain fields. As China makes significant progress in high-end manufacturing and enters the world's top tier in multiple technological domains, cooperation with China represents opportunities and mutual benefits. The Chinese people are diligently and steadily working to do their own things well, bringing shared prosperity to the world.

At the previous Airshow China, the amount of cooperation agreements signed on the first day reached 250 billion yuan, with over 350 aircraft transactions. This year, people are generally more optimistic, as evidenced by the surge in the number of exhibitors, the emergence of high-end equipment, and the rising enthusiasm among the public.

With the implementation of a number of major projects and initiatives, China will adopt a more proactive and open stance toward advancing international cooperation and exchanges in the aviation and aerospace field. Therefore, what people see at Airshow China are not only "pillars of the country," but also China's confidence and openness in high-tech fields, as well as a vision of peaceful development and win-win cooperation.

