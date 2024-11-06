In Conjunction With Zayed And Rashid Campaign And To Celebrate UAE Flag Day Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Organises Story Of A Union'

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 5

November 2024:

In conjunction with the Zayed and Rashid campaign, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, in cooperation with charity and public organisations, organised a series of national events entitled“Story of a Union” to celebrate UAE Flag Day. This comes within the framework of its vision and strategy to preserve national identity and promote Emirati heritage and culture.

The event began with a salute to the flag, followed by a show by primary school students from the National Charity School for Girls, reciting patriotic poems, in addition to a children's choir segment in cooperation with Opera Academy. The children sang poems with lyrics by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, such as:“Hayy Bel Shahama” and“Darna Janat Mazrou'a” and a number of distinctive patriotic songs.

In collaboration with Jack Art Gallery, eight international artists presented a live drawing show, which included portraits of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, as well as many Emirati symbols, including the falcon and the Ghaf tree. Talented students from the National Charity School in Dubai also participated in a live drawing show featuring paintings on heritage and national topics, reflecting the students' interest in Emirati culture, and promoting national identity.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library also organised a children's competition entitled“We Are All Winners” in cooperation with Watani Al Emarat Foundation. The competition featured cultural information about the UAE and the country's flag, within a fun and competitive atmosphere.

Additionally two storytelling activities about the UAE flag and a flag coloring workshop were organised by the Children's Library in two separate morning and evening sessions, ensuring broad participation from children during the UAE Flag Day celebrations at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

On the sidelines of the event, visitors to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library participated in a fingerprint coloring activity, creating a unique rendition of the UAE flag as a personal expression of their loyalty.. The library also held an exhibition of the most important national books about the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, in addition to a selection of children's books about inspiring national topics.

With a large turnout, the event witnessed wide participation from the attendees, who expressed their appreciation for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's efforts in organising such events that promote the values of unity and national identity.

At the end of the event, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library honored the participants, wishing them continued success and prosperity. And the library stressed its commitment to strengthening national identity and social responsibility by offering unique educational and cultural programs, including workshops and seminars that contribute to raising awareness of Emirati heritage and culture, and providing an inspiring environment for visitors.