ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD TO RELEASE RESULTS FOR ITS SECOND QUARTER OF ITS FISCAL YEAR 2025 ON NOVEMBER 25, 2024

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) will release its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Monday, November 25, 2024, after the closing of the TSX. A call to discuss these results will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 8:00 A.M. (EDT), featuring Alex Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer and Filipe Da Silva, Chief Financial Officer, who will answer live questions from analysts.

Financial analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to join the webcast on November 26 at 8:00 A.M. (EDT). The presentation will include slides detailing the quarterly results.

The webcast can be accessed via the " Investors/Events & presentations " section on the Corporation's website or directly via this link to join the call without operator assistance.

To join the conference call by phone, please dial 1-289-819-1299 or 1-800-990-4777 (International).

Rebroadcast: A recording of the webcast will be available on the Corporation's website for 90 days.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China and has recently expanded to Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. More than 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the potential transaction. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

