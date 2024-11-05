EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Development of Sales

Rubean more than doubled its turnover in the first nine months of the year

FinTech company's turnover in the first nine months of 2024 up 117 per cent year-on-year Deichmann, Europe's largest shoe retailer, live in Germany with Rubean SoftPOS solution

Munich, 5 November 2024 : Fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR) continued its strong growth in the third quarter of the 2024 financial year.

In the first nine months of this year, the Group's revenue increased by 117% year-on-year to EUR 1.284 million (January to September 2023: EUR 0.591 million). At the same time, the company is maintaining cost discipline, meaning that personnel costs in particular were further reduced by six per cent year-on-year to EUR 2.125 million (January to September 2023: EUR 2.271 million) in the same period. Key successes for Rubean in the third quarter have already contributed to sales growth and laid the foundation for further growth. For example, Europe's largest shoe retailer Deichmann went live with the Rubean SoftPOS solution in Germany. In Colombia, Rubean has enabled local retailers to accept card payments on their smartphones since the United Nations Biodiversity Conference. About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at If you have any queries, please contact: german communications AG

