Andhra Pradesh Assembly To Present Full Budget Of FY24-25 On November 11

(MENAFN- KNN India) Andhra Pradesh, Nov 5 (KNN) In a historic move, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set to convene on November 11 to discuss and approve the budget for the full fiscal year 2024-25.

This session marks a significant shift, as the state, under unique circumstances, passed two vote-on-account budgets for the initial eight months of the ongoing fiscal year-a first in Andhra Pradesh's history.

Earlier in the year, the outgoing administration introduced a Rs 2.86 lakh crore vote-on-account budget, providing an immediate allocation of Rs 1.09 lakh crore to cover the period from April to July.

This temporary budget allowed essential operations and programs to continue while the state awaited the results of the general elections in May.

Following the election victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of N. Chandrababu Naidu, a subsequent vote-on-account was approved to manage finances from August through November.

With the full budget session approaching, all eyes are on the proposed allocation, which is anticipated to exceed Rs 3 lakh crore. According to government insiders, this budget will focus heavily on the NDA's flagship welfare schemes, many of which are already being implemented across the state.

These programs address a broad range of social and economic issues, including healthcare, education, and infrastructure development, and are central to the government's commitment to enhancing the state's welfare provisions.

In addition to budget approvals, the assembly session is expected to see the introduction and passage of several bills tied to the government's new policy directions.

These policy initiatives are likely to shape Andhra Pradesh's developmental framework for the coming years, providing a roadmap aligned with the state's ambitious growth and welfare objectives.

The upcoming session stands as a pivotal moment for Andhra Pradesh, as the state embarks on an unprecedented financial trajectory under Naidu's leadership.

This comprehensive budget aims to address long-term goals while ensuring stability and continuity of crucial public services.

(KNN Bureau)